Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Bored at home? Follow THESE tips and ideas as you quarantine

Bored, lethargic and running out of ideas to do? We are here to rescue you. Check out our lockdown guide right here.

In the wake of the rising number of positive cases of COVID-19, Odisha's state government announced the extension till 30 April. There are high chances of the lockdown extension in many other states as well in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Staying at home is the only measure to stop and prevent the infection. So, make sure you are in your house and not stepping out unnecessarily.

It is day 17 of the 21-day lockdown and many are running out of ideas as to do what to do throughout the long days of quarantine. If you are too bored and having routine-less days then read on as we compiled some tips and ideas for you. We have come up with a series called Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day. We are everyday giving out suggestions that will keep you active, fit and entertained.

1. Diet tip of the day

Include foods that are rich in good fats. One can have avocado, cold-pressed coconut oil, homemade ghee, fatty fish, nuts and seeds as they have several health benefits including metabolism and better brain health. One should not fear to eat them, however, have them in moderation. Always remember that good fats don’t lead to weight gain, it is always the bad lifestyle that does.

2. Workout tip of the day

One should make sure to work on your form as it is very important. If we do not follow the right form then you will not get less benefit from the exercise, but it can result in injury.

3. Game of the day

Play one of the popular games today, i.e PUBG. I don't have to say much about the game as it is very popular among gamers. There are more than 100 million downloads of the app.

4. Hair care tip of the day

Try homemade hair masks with eggs as they do wonders for our hair. Right from preventing hair loss to strengthening our hair, there are several benefits. It also helps to moisturize, hydrate and nourish the poor, itchy and flaky scalp.

5. Movie of the day

Are you in the mood for a romantic and breezy movie? Then Crazy Rich Asians can be your today's movie pick. This contemporary romantic comedy-drama is available on Netflix.

6. Series of the day

Our series recommendation is The Crown. The series is a historical drama and it follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Check out this interesting watch on Netflix.

7. Recipe of the day

Check out the recipe for the Moong Dal pakora recipe that you can prepare in a jiffy. You can have them with chutney and bread for dinner tonight.

8. Work from home tip

Prefer walking during call meetings as sitting in the same place and position can adversely impact your health. Also, this smart move will you to relax your muscles, eyes and improve heart as well.

9. Activity of the day

Today's activity of the day is Mandala drawing or colouring. If not Mandala, you can draw something else whatever fancies you. If you don't like drawing then you can go for coloring. If you don't have drawing and coloring items at home then download apps. There are several apps coloring apps available that are really good for mental health.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More