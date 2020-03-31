Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Check out THESE tips and ideas that will help you keep active

Want to know some tips and ideas that will keep you active and productive? Then check out our recommendations of the day right here.

These are uncertain and pressing times for everyone around the globe as the spread of deadly Coronavirus is only on the rise and there is no cure. Our normal daily life has come to a grinding halt and has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 25, India has been under a complete lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus. These three weeks are very crucial for India as we can finally flatten the spread of COVID-19. Self-quarantining, social distancing and follow basic hygiene practices like handwashing for 20 seconds are of utmost importance now.

And this is the only bit we can do while doctors, health personnel and police among others save infected people and aiding to break the chain of the spread. With the lockdown, we have a good amount of time at our disposal. So, instead of wasting time by doing nothing and cribbing about staying at home, let's do something creative and productive. We have come up with a series called Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day and every day we will give several recommendations that will keep you active, fit and entertained.

1. Diet Tip of the day

Ditch sugar, especially from sugary drinks as this foodstuff is the cause of unhealthy weight gain, diabetes and heart diseases among others. Go for natural substitutes such as honey, stevia, xylitol, erythritol and maple syrup among others.

2. Workout tip of the day

Working out at least for 10-30 minutes will not only help your physical health but also mental health. Do a 10-minute full-body workout by including jumping jacks, burpees, lunges, squats, push-ups and full-body crunches.

3.Game of the day:

The game recommendation of the day is Carrom pool. Carrom, as we know, is one of the most liked indoor games. As we are maintaining social distancing instead of playing together one can play the game of carrom on a cellphone.

4. Skincare tip of the day

Our skin needs gentle exfoliation to get rid of grime and dead skin. It also helps to brighten our skin. Here’s a simple recipe of a body scrub. Ingredients needed – ½ Lemon squeeze, ¼ cup Sugar and 2 tbsp Coconut oil. Make a paste and use it as a body scrub.

5. Movie of the day

Our today's movie pick is The Shawshank Redemption. It is one of the must-watch classic film. It is even IMDb's top-rated movie of all time.

6. Series of the day

Have you watched Chernobyl? If you not you can watch this HBO miniseries today. The five-part series is based on the 1986 nuclear plant disaster. Binge-watch this gripping series today.

7. Recipe of the day

Our recipe of the day for our readers is a delicious and nutrient-packed dish called Sunset Smoothie. For the same, you require few fruits and juices such as Papaya, Pineapple, Orange Juice and ice. Click here to know the method of the recipe.

8. Activity of the day

Go the Marie Kondo way. For the unversed, Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo's methods have taken the world by storm. Now, that you are free, re-organising your wardrobe and kitchen cupboards is not a bad idea.

