Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Do THESE interesting and productive things while you are stuck at home

Since March 25th, India has been on complete lockdown for 21 days. One can only go outside to bring essential items. The rising number of cases of novel coronavirus has been making us anxious and the nation-wide lockdown has made people more jaded. People are counting days and waiting for these uncertain and pressing time to get over. However, that's the only thing we can do to stop the spread of Coronavirus. We have restrictions over space but on the brighter side, we have loads of time at our disposal which we can utilize.

So, instead of getting bogged down by the thought, take this lockdown as a golden opportunity to build and hone skills, explore stuff and do things you’ve always wanted to but never did due to lack of time. Are you spending the lockdown period in laziness or without a routine? I would recommend seeing the positive side of it and that's why we have come up with a list of things and tips that you can incorporate in your new routine.

1. Diet tip of the day

Don't do calorie deficit now. Many weight watchers must be panicking about their weight. However, experts have warned that a major calorie deficit can lead to compromised immunity. And right now, during coronavirus pandemic, it is of utmost importance to focus on immunity.

2. Workout tip of the day

If you are not a workout person then you can try power yoga, stair running, Zumba or dancing among others. In this way, you will burn your calories in a fun way.

3. Game of the day

Today's game recommendation is Angry Birds 2. I am assuming that you must have played this game, if not at least heard about it. It was a rage when it was released. Download the game and enjoy shooting.

4. Hair care tip of the day

Oiling hair is of utmost importance for your hair. One can warm up some coconut oil with 2 cloves of garlic and massage it onto your scalp before shampoo. If you have a very oily scalp then don’t leave it for a long time. Instead of garlic, you can add a few drops of essential oil as well for added benefits.

5. Movie of the day

Today's movie recommendation is Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse which is undoubtedly one of the best-animated movies till now. You can watch this flick even if you have not followed the Marvel movie series or watched any MCU movie as it is a standalone film. If you are already an MCU fan then it is a must-watch for you as it has not one but 5 different versions of Spiderman.

6. Series of the day

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer Asur is a total must-watch. The psychological crime thriller is very tightly knit & compelling and it will keep you hooked till the end.

7. Recipe of the day

Aloo Sandwich is one of the simple recipes that you can prepare today. For the same, you need potatoes, some veggies, salt, spices, and cheese. Check out the video tutorial to know about the method.

8. Work from home tip

To stay focused and productive throughout the day it is very important to block out distractions. So try and avoid social media sites usage too often, friends and relatives, personal calls or chats. Make sure you are just doing them during breaks or post-work-hours and not throughout the day while you work.

9. Activity of the day

Now that you have a lot of time, you can try your hand at DIY home decor. Unleash your artistic side and draw some painting that you can hang on the wall or try some simple craft stuff. Check out the below video to get some ideas.

