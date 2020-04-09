Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Feeling sluggish? Check out THESE tips to be active and entertained

Many of us be bored, running out of ideas and maybe feeling sluggish as well. That's why create a routine and include several activities. Read on for some inspiration

The rampant spread of Coronavirus has had a far-reaching impact on the world. The same has led to a lockdown in several nations including India. And with that, all the businesses are temporarily closed while several are working from home. Yes, we know being cooped up inside homes is not pleasing with uncertainty looming over our heads. However, this is the only thing you can do for yourself, the nation and the world at large. Let's see the brighter side of it.

There are so many videos are doing rounds on the internet about how nature is finally breathing as there are no interruptions by the humans. Another good part of the shutdown is that now we have good time at disposal. We always complained about how we always wanted longer weekends and hardly have time for hobbies and fun activities. Aside from chilling and relaxing, keep some time for exercising and other productive things. Are you spending lockdown without a routine and getting anxious about it? Fret not, check out our list of recommendations right here:

1. Diet tip of the day

Snacking and binge eating have increased during the lockdown and that's why it is important to be mindful about what you eat. Mindful eating involves conscious eating and paying attention to food, on purpose, moment by moment. After following it, you will soon see several health benefits. Check out this article to know more.

2. Workout tip of the day

Mix up your exercise regime. Yes, don’t stick to the same workout routine for a long period of time as our body will adjust to the same level of resistance. Weight watchers should especially keep changing as it can lead to weight loss plateau.

3. Game of the day

Our game recommendation is Temple Run 2. The game is super fun and will keep you engaged for good long hours. The new version has better graphics, new challenging levels and power-ups among others.

4. Skin care tip of the day

Include rose water in your skincare regime as they have tons of benefits. One can use it as a face mist or toner. Spray the rose water or pat it with cotton pads directly on your cleansed skin to hydrate and close the open pores. This is the simplest way to use the rose water in its purest form.

5. Movie of the day

One can watch or revisit Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The movie puts things into perspective about how granted we take our life sometimes and how and why we should live life to the fullest and do stuff that you want to. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

6. Series of the day

Little Things that is available on Netflix follows the life of a couple who live together in Mumbai. The series is deftly written and chemistry of Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar as the endearing couple make it an amazing watch.

7. Recipe of the day

We have been recommending quick and simple dishes which are not only easy to prepare but also easy to clean up later. Today we are sharing Mug Dhokla recipe. One can make this recipe in just few minutes. Check out the video to know the method:

8. Work from home tip

Consider videoconferencing as the same can be more effective than emails and calls. Also, bosses can do their regular check-ins with the team via video calls and help to build and maintain rapport.

9. Activity of the day

Always wanted to check out Shakespeare's plays but again never had time? The time is ripe. Actor and director Robert Myles has come up with a project called The Show Must Go Online where cast from around the world reads out Shakespeare's plays. Check out the site right here.

