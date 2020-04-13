Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Follow THIS lockdown guide set by us today and be active

Feeling irritated and lethargic? Stay engaged by following our lockdown guide. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown to contain further spread has taken a toll on mankind. Being confined at homes for so many days is what no one imagined in their wildest dreams. People are waiting with their bated breath to get past these dark days. However, it seems like we have to wait for more days for the lockdown to get lifted. Punjab and Odisha have already announced their shutdown extension. Maharashtra which is the hotbed of COVID-19 in India also announced the extension till April 30.

While it is quite innate to be stressed and pissed, we should look forward to a positive and brighter side. With ample time on our hands, let's make an effort to have a routine every day and not waste this free time which we hardly get, thanks to hectic work schedules. It is time to tick off the things that you keep adding in the todo list and never do. If you are falling short of ideas, fret not as we have recommendations for you.

1. Diet tip of the day

Include Prebiotics as they help our guts and improves digestion. Some of the best and easily available prebiotic food items are garlic, onion, bananas, oats, apples, flaxseeds and cocoa among others.

2. Workout tip of the day

Include HIIT training in your routine as well. Try for at least a 30-minute High-intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout routine. The best part is that you don't require single equipment. You can include exercises such as High Knees, Jumping Jacks, Burpees, Lunge Jumps, Mountain Climbers and Skipping among others.

3. Game of the day

The game suggestion is Asphalt 9: Legends. If you like car racing games then you will surely like this. As per the new update, you can create clubs in the game that allows you to enjoy the game with friends.

4. Skin care tip of the day

Use a lip scrub once a week. One can go for a natural one by preparing out of just sugar and honey. After scrubbing your lips, make sure to coat them with a thick layer of balm to help the skin heal.

5. Movie of the day

The movie recommendation of the day is Before Sunrise. This middle-of-the-road romantic drama is one of the most watches. There are sequels to the movie as well: Before Sunset and Before Midnight.

6. Series of the day

Have you watched Brooklyn Nine Nine, if you not you can binge-watch this super interesting and funny cop drama show. The show is available on Netflix.

7. Recipe of the day

Prepare easy and mouth-watering Sooji Aloo Cutlet. The dish requires very few ingredients and you can make it in a snap. Check out the video to know the method.

8. Work from home tip

Instead of having fried or namkeen snacks, one should go for healthy munchies like nuts, makhanas, and fruits among others. Eating healthy is directly linked to overall productivity levels. So, instead of buying unhealthy snacks impulsively make a shopping list of healthy foods and stick to it.

9. Activity of the day

Have a Karaoke Night tonight to kill boredom. If you are a beginner, then search for easy songs and have a small concert at home.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

