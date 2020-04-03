Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Follow THESE tips that will keep you busy & entertained during lockdown

Too bored to do anything? Don't worry as we have some tips and ideas for you that will help you to be fit, active and entertained.

In a bid to put an end to the spread of COVID-19, as we all know, India is under complete 21-day lockdown and it will get over on April 14. Many are stressed and anxious while several are looking at the brighter side and making the most out of the quarantine time by being productive. Ideally, it is a good idea to think the quarantine time as your vacation time and one should create new routines and find smart, creative ways to spend long days at home instead of just browsing social media sites.

We can understand sitting at home after a point gets boring, it is the only way we can help the society and the world at large right now. So, utilize these lockdown days to build new skills, explore hobbies and other things that you’ve always wanted to but could not as you never had time for those. It is already day 10 and some of you might be running out of ideas, however, don't worry as we are here to help you. We have come up with a series called Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day and every day we will give our readers recommendations ranging from games to recipe to activity.

1. Diet tip of the day

Make sure to include protein in your daily diet. As they keep us full for long periods and this way you will eat less and feel more energetic throughout the day. Some of the best sources of protein are eggs, paneer, chicken, fish, beans, lentils, broccoli, soya chunks, almonds and peanuts among others.

2. Workout tip of the day

Who said you cannot do strength training exercises from home? Yes, you read it right! One can do bodyweight strength training without using weights. You can do exercises such as V-Push-ups, Plank Push-ups, Triceps Dips in half cobra position, Elbow Plank, The Hundred and Single-Leg Extension among others. Check out this article to know more.

3. Game of the day:

Uno is one of the popular card games which many of us have been playing for several years. If you don't have physical cards then fret not as there is an online version available. You can play with players across the world or create private rooms for family and friends.

4. Skincare tip of the day

Make sure to wear your sunscreen even if you are inside the house. It is important to wear SPF-based products even when you aren't leaving the house as the sun's rays can impact you even when you are indoors.

5. Movie of the day

Our movie recommendation is Up. This animated comedy-drama is one of the must-watch movies. The soul-stirring movie is by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures.

6. Series of the day

Peaky Blinders which follows the lives of a gangster family boasts amazing star cast which includes Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, and Paul Anderson among others and gripping storyline. The show has received a lot of praise for its writing, acting and cinematography.

7. Recipe of the day

Today's recipe is super fluffy Souffle Omelette. All you need are eggs, butter, salt and pepper. Add egg whites in bowl and yolks in another one. Beat them to make a fluff. Mix both the fluffs properly. Add the batter in a butter greased pan. Add salt and pepper and let it cook for 5 minutes on low flame. Check out this video tutorial to know.

8. Work from home tip

Start your day with a simple to-do list. It will keep not only organized, motivated but also productive as you work from home. While you create your list include to-do of the day, short term goals and long term goals for better clarity. Keep checking off as you finish your tasks as this will give the right reinforcement.

9. Activity of the day

Today's activity recommendation is gardening. If you have a small deck, rooftop or patio then you can use the space and convert it into a small garden or else you can cultivate some indoor plants. Waste plastic bottles and containers can be used as plant pots. You can either use seeds or vegetable scraps.

Credits :Pinkvilla

