Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Here's our lockdown guide that will keep you active and entertained

Are you running out of ideas and things to do in lockdown? Then read on as we have come up with some fun and interesting recommendations for you.

The entire world is gripped by the Coronavirus pandemic. All are fighting against it in their own ways. From self-isolation to awareness campaigns to government-imposed lockdown, several measures have been taken to stop the spread of COVID-19. Our normal lives have been upended and many people are on a break from their daily grind. While some are bored and cribbing as they have nothing to do, many are doing productive things and utilizing the break.

From reading to cooking to watching classics, actually you can do a lot of things during this lockdown. Still confused or feeling anxious over the fact that you are wasting your time, then don't worry as we have come up with a series called Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day and every day we will give our readers some interesting recommendations. Read on to know some fun and meaningful ways to spend long days at home.

1. Diet tip of the day

Include nuts and seeds in your daily diet. Nuts and seeds are powerhouses of nutrients. They are packed with iron, protein, good fats, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. You can include nuts and seeds such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds among others.

2. Workout tip of the day

Today's workout tip is to use household items as exercise equipments. Some of the household items such as backpacks, detergent cartons, towels, kitchen counters, stairs and chairs can be used as workout companions. Check out this article to know more.

3. Game of the day:

Our game recommendation is Clash Of Clans. It is a combat strategy game where you have to build your village, train your troops and fight battles. So, what are you are waiting for, play this super fun multiplayer game.

4. Hair care tip of the day

Follow the right way to wash your hair. As per dermatologist Apratim Goel, one should wash their hair gently. She said, "Remember the shampoo is meant to cleanse the dirt and accumulated oil on the scalp. Use shampoo on the scalp and let it rinse through the hair. Use conditioner for your hair from the tips of the hair upwards, avoiding the scalp if you have an oily scalp. Applying too much conditioner on your scalp can make your hair look limp."

5. Movie of the day

Have you watched Shah Rukh and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi, if not then you should? As you now have a good amount of time to do some retrospection about life and soul-searching and this movie will give you the right motivation. The drama is available on Netflix.

6. Series of the day

One of the highly-recommended and trending series is The Witcher. The Henry Cavill starrer may give you feels of Game of Thrones. Season 1 is out and it is already a favorite among many.

7. Recipe of the day

Our today's recommendation is masala and caramel popcorn recipe. For these two recipes, you need few and easily available ingredients such as popcorn kernels, spices, sugar, butter, baking soda and salt among others. Check out this video to know how to prepare them:

8. Work from home tip

Do not delete the alarms that you had placed. Even if you don’t have to be wake as early to leave for the office, you should still set an alarm to commit to wake up at the same time. This will help you to keep you on a healthy sleep schedule. Also, during the extra time, before you start your work, you can finish off preparing lunch and other household chores. Waking a minute earlier to work can disrupt your whole day.

9. Activity of the day

Today's activity recommendation is to send thank you notes. Now, that we are free we can utilise it to send positive and thank you note that we may have not done yet due to busy schedules.

