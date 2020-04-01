Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Here's our quarantine guide that will keep you active and entertained

Feeling bored and running out ideas to be active and entertained? Then read on as we have compiled some tips and ideas for you.

Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown in several nations including India. Many have been taking to social media to share how they are leading a new quarantine life. While many are bored after being confined within 4 walls for many days, others are being productive and doing several things even if they are at home. Being stuck at home for good 21 days was not something many of us must have ever thought. However, as the saying goes when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

So, time is ripe to make lemonade out of lemons and make the most out of this quarantine time. Instead of getting bored and lazy and bogged down by the uncertain times, let's explore more and focus on our hobbies. If you are running out of ideas then do not fret as Pinkvilla is here to rescue you. We have come up with a series called Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day and every day we will give our readers several recommendations right from workout to movies to a recipe that will make your self-isolation life more worthwhile.

1. Diet tip of the day

Today's diet tip is to have small and frequent healthy meals and keep yourself hydrated throughout the day. This will ensure that your blood sugar levels and metabolism are stable. It will also give your body enough energy and keep your immunity healthy.

2. Workout tip of the day

Do the 5 Tibetan rites. This yoga sequence provides a range of health benefits including alleviating the signs of stress and anxiety. The yoga poses include Twirling, Leg raises, Dynamic Camel, Moving tabletop and Downward Dog to Upward Dog. Watch the below-mentioned video to know how to do the poses.

3. Game of the day:

Today's game recommendation is Ludo. The best part is that there is a multiplayer option as well as you can play with the computer-generated player.

4. Skincare tip of the day

We often forget to moisturize our skin after bathing or washing our face. However, that's a grave mistake as even oily skin needs moisturization. You can either go for a gel-based or lotion-based moisturizer if you have oily skin and crème based is ideal for dry skin people.

5. Movie of the day

Our today's movie recommendation is Amelie which is a lighthearted feel-good movie. It is a 2001 French romantic comedy and it often features in one of the must-watch movie list.

6. Series of the day

The series of the day is Fleabag which is a British comedy-drama television series. If you haven't watched Phoebe Waller-Bridge starrer then now is the time. There are two seasons and 12 episodes in total, so binge-watch all the way.

7. Recipe of the day

Today's recipe is 3 ingredient chocolate cake. I stumbled upon this interesting 3-ingredient cake and you don't need eggs and oven for it. For the recipe, you just need 2 cups of leftover biscuit, 1 cup milk, 1/2 Tsp baking soda. Chocolate ganache and shredded chocolate are optional. Watch the video to know how to prepare it:

8. Work from home tip

Have a dedicated workspace with a desk and chair if you can. This will not only be comfortable but also make you feel like you are working in an office like set up. If you can get a room with a door then you can shut the door to avoid distractions.

9. Activity of the day

Today you can write down goals for the rest of 2020. If you have not made one at the beginning of the year, now is a good time to make it. It will help you visualise your life and what you want to do in the post-pandemic phase. From home needs and wants to personal financial goals to professional goals, you can include them as well.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More