Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Simple and effective tips and ideas to follow during lockdown

Instead of getting bogged by the current situation, have a proper routine and be engaged. Read on to know tips and ideas.

The entire world is still suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cascading effect of the coronavirus pandemic has been and will lead to a severe issues at many levels. Like many nations, India too is grappling with the rising of death and positive cases in India. The lockdown which was announced on March 25 will get over in a few days; however, in many states such as Punjab and Odisha have extended the lockdown. Till now, there is no announcement about the nation-wide lockdown extension.

So, instead of getting bogged by the current situation, one should focus on self-improvement and keep yourself busy and engaged. If you are someone with no idea or running out of ideas during this shutdown and looking for a number of different sources of entertainment and things to do. Don't worry as we have got you covered. Follow the tips and keep yourself engaged in this lockdown phase.

1. Diet tip of the day

Make sure to include antioxidant-rich foods such as dark chocolate, berries, beans, beetroot, Vitamins A, C and E rich foods, tomatoes as they fight free radicals and keep diseases at bay.

2. Workout tip of the day

Protein is very important for lean muscles and to fuel your workout. You can have protein-rich foods such as egg, paneer among others or high-quality protein snacks and protein bars before or after your workout.

3. Game of the day

Today's game recommendation is Color Road. It is a simple yet challenging game where you have to collect balls of the same color with a rolling ball. You lose if you collect ball of another color.

4. Hair care tip of the day

Combat split end issues with coconut milk. Take 2-3 spoons of coconut milk in your palm and apply it all over your hair from roots to tips. Let it stay on your hair for an hour or two and later, rinse your hair with a milk shampoo.

5. Movie of the day

Are you an action or thriller movie lover? John Wick can be today's pick. The Keanu Reeves starrer has 3 installments. The 3rd part John Wick 3 released last year.

6. Series of the day

The series recommendation is Breaking Bad. If you have not watched this cult and high rated drama then you should. If you have already watched it then you should also watch the spin-off show called Better Call Saul. It is equally good.

7. Recipe of the day

Today's recipe suggestion is crispy medu vada. It is easy, instant and is a perfect lockdown recipe you can try today. Check out the video to know the method.

8. Work from home tip

For complex and collaborative work, one can use several apps and sites for video conferencing, chatting, project management and whiteboarding. Zoom call, Basecamp, Slack, Google suite among others can come handy.

9. Activity of the day

Build or rework on your LinkedIn and resume. We hardly get time to work on these two which are important professionally. Instead of the plain document, go for a graphics-based resume. Also, use LinkedIn as an online resume and connect with professionals.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More