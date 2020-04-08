Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: Spending lockdown in laziness? Follow our guide to be active

Bored sitting at home and have nothing to do? Follow our guide to have a productive day.

Coronavirus pandemic has led to challenging times for us. To curb the spread of the deadly virus, the lockdown was announced bt the PM Narendra Modi. Soon, workers, students have been doing their work and studies from home, businesses have been closed and all the events have been cancelled. It seems like mankind has taken a pause while nature flourishes outside as there are hardly any interruptions by the humans.

As we self-quarantine to keep ourselves and the community at large safe, we should take this time as an opportunity to create new routines and do some productive stuff. Instead of lazing around and wasting time by endlessly browsing social media, do some fun, interesting things that will keep you entertained and active. Follow our recommendation list that we give out every day for our readers. Read on to know today's tips and ideas that will not only help you structure your day but create some sense of control.

1. Diet tip of the day

Replace your normal tea with herbal tea as they help to boost immunity. In the boiling water, add cloves, ginger, turmeric and peppercorns. Boil it for a minute and strain and sip the healthy concoction.

2. Workout tip of the day

Never forget to warm-up and cool down. This will help you maintain your flexibility and prevent injury. So, do at least 5 minutes of warm-up exercises before you start your sesh and end your workout routine with cool-down exercises.

3. Game of the day

Today's recommendation is Candy Crush Saga. You must have played this game N number of times, but I can vouch that you can never get bored of it.

4. Skin care tip of the day

Try for a detox from the blue light. Yes, the blue emission from phones, tablets and TVs is harmful to the skin. The long-term exposure to these concentrated blue light energy can cause skin damage and can lead to pigmentation, inflammation and breakdown of collagen causing photo-aging.

5. Movie of the day

Watch romantic drama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet starrer was way ahead of its time. The movie shows how as per technology one can forget their past memories with each other and begin a new life again. One can watch this movie on Netflix.

6. Series of the day

Mirzapur is gangster drama series is available on Amazon Prime. The series may remind you of Gangs of Wasseypur. The show boasts amazing ensemble cast which includes Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Rasika Dugal and Vikrant Massey among others.

7. Recipe of the day

Prepare easy and delicious Methi Thepla you have them for breakfast or as a meal. Check out the how-to video right below.

8. Work from home tip

Are you feeling sluggish while you are working from home? A 10-minute exercise routine can help you to increase your sharpness and productivity.

9. Activity of the day

Our today's recommendation is start your own blog. You can express your emotions, thoughts and opinions on your blog and make people aware of it by sharing on social media sites. Make a special blog about the quarantine days as it will have a historical significance later on.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More