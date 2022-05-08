Pisces to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who crave frequent vacations to escape work life

It is said that all work and no play make Jack a dull boy. Indeed, time for serenity and leisure in life is just as important as a thriving career. Striking this elusive work-life-balance is easier said than done, however for there are some zodiac signs who desperately fail to do so. Having chosen careers they are either ill-suited for or have no respite from, they look toward vacations as an escape from their mundane lives. These zodiac signs need pep talks and grand holidays at an alarming frequency just to get through a month in the office.

Pisces

We all enjoy vacations, but Pisces believes that vacations are the butter where work is their daily bread. They work hard until they burnout and need to be rescued with an exotic holiday. While this convalescence may seem like a healthy lift, it is a toxic cycle because this star sign allows themselves to be burn out and in need of a rescue. Spouses can also have a tough time as they give all their time at work.

Aries

Aries likes to enjoy the money they make for they work hard to make it. They take long vacations to see friends in different cities and even party hard with an alarming regularity. This often means they spend as much as they earn, if not expending more, which leads to a dire financial condition.

Cancer

Emotions run high for Cancers who even have toxic work relationships with co-workers. So, when feeling emotionally bereft or even overwhelmed, Cancerians like to unwind with frequent holidays. This is the only sign who is off planning the next vacation before their present retreat is even complete.

Aquarius

Aquarius almost always chooses a strong career and they ensure that their close friends and partners are also similarly ambitious. While this may seem harmless, it ensures that they feel pressure to succeed when they see their friends’ or mate’s professional success. As a result, they like to take holidays and time off just to survive the stress of performing exceptionally at work.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

