Pisces to Aquarius, These zodiac signs continue to be haunted by childhood terrors

Growing up, most of us were afraid of the boogieman or even strangers who we were warned about by our parents. As we grow up, most of us forget our childhood nightmares and the things that once spooked us gradually become something you laugh about with friends. Yet, there are some people who never quite conquer childhood terrors. From Pisces to Aquarius, take a look at the zodiac signs who continue to be haunted by childhood terrors.

Pisces

Pisces is one of the most sensitive water signs who is in touch with their emotions. They tend to reminisce and embrace nostalgia more than most other star signs. While they are not constantly plagued by demons from their childhood, there are times when they feel blue. In cases where things are going against them and when they are feeling low that childhood terror rears its ugly head yet again causing them much anxiety.

Capricorn

Capricorn is an earth sign who tends to bottle up their feelings. They are severely independent and like to tackle life’s problems by themselves from an early age. Many times, they work to protect their younger siblings from life’s vigours and grow up earlier than they should. This causes them to hold on to unresolved issues stemming from their childhood fears that manifest later in life leaving them ill equipped to deal with their emotions in a healthy manner.

Aquarius

This air sign has a tough exterior and tends to be the lone wolf even when surrounded by their family or their pack. Many a times, this stems from childhood trauma that was never dealt with. The lack of therapy causes their problems to persist well into adulthood, as a result Aquarius is often haunted by childhood accidents and terrors that managed to leave deep scars on them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

