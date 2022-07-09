From Pisces to Capricorn: Zodiac signs that are compatible with Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017, was born on May 14 under the sign of Taurus. Her personality makes the model and actress, an asset for the glamour industry. Born to doctor parents, the 25-year-old-- who is also a painter and a Kuchipudi dancer -- is a methodical, and practical person who has the same outlook for her work. Manushi's career in the glam and Bollywood industries completely justifies her zodiac sign. She has a penchant for the luxurious lifestyle. Since the sign of Taurus is controlled by the planet of love, Taureans have a strong desire to completely meld with their partners. They require a sense of stability in a relationship, as well as feelings of love and comfort.

Below listed are 4 zodiac signs that are compatible with Manushi Chillar.

1. Pisces

Pisces and Taurus make a great couple because they are both skilled at creating the perfect environment and maintaining a strong bond. They are supported by factors that help them be joyful and delightful, and they bring a lot of love, pleasure, and brilliance into their existence. Taurus might be the best companion to a Pisces since it is realistic, romantic, and loving. They are a good complement for one another.

2. Cancer

Taurus and Cancer get along quite well. Taurus values constancy and dependability in partners, and Cancer is unquestionably a devoted and committed mate. Taurus encourages Cancer to open up more easily because it is a fixed earth sign. The comforts of family, including a great relationship, beautiful things, and exquisite cuisine, are shared by both zodiac signs. No one can break them apart after their relationship has been established.

3. Virgo

Virgo and Taurus make a terrific couple. They'll work out issues together, provide each other support, and live peacefully and comfortably. When it comes to their goals for their careers and personal development, Virgos and Taurus will listen to each other's complaints and offer encouragement. Together, Virgo and Taurus will work well.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn can help Taurus feel more secure and stable, which they will appreciate, while Taurus can encourage Capricorn to be more receptive to intimacy. The relationship between the Goat and the Bull is steadfast and incredibly easy. Despite having quite different personalities, they get along well and inspire each other to grow in the manner that is best for them.

A Taurus woman like Manushi Chillar can be won over and kept secure in love by the aforementioned zodiac signs.

Also Read: From Taurus to Virgo: Zodiac signs that are compatible with Athiya Shetty