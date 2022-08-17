Pisces to Gemini: Zodiac signs who dream of a flowers and candy kind of love

Love has a different definition in the heart of every individual. While some crave a mature relationship peppered with long walks on the beach and shared hobbies; others like it in the form of flings that are wild, passionate and unforgettable. Then there are those who are very specific about their needs and know that they crave a candies and confetti sort of love story. Right from Pisces to Taurus, take a look at who these Zodiac signs are-

Pisces

Pisces has a close bond with their mate where they expect constant contact with their lover and need constant validation from them in the form of reassurance that they indeed are treasured and cherished. In case their lover is busy or their partner happens to have a personal crisis; this water sign can get impatient and demand all their retention all the time, which can feel unreasonable.

Taurus

Taurus is someone who has dreamt of being in love right from a very young age. So, they have a very specific concept of what they are looking for from a partner. In a way, this is wonderful because they aren’t confused or commitment phobic. Yet, the downside is that they fail to grasp that their mate may not know and cannot guess what the Taurus deeply craves unless it is communicated. While they dream of their knight in shining armour, they may decline an enduring love that is willingly offered.

Gemini

Gemini has a utopic concept of love where they crave a romance just like in the movies. This can be flowers every time they meet bae on a date; to chocolates and candies from the partner letting them know that they have been missed. However, when they do not receive love in the way that they wanted- they can be pessimistic and temperamental. This translates to a bad attitude which can drive away their partner.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Aquarius: These Zodiac signs have a rebound relationship to get over their ex