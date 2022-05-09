Pisces to Leo: Mother-in-laws from these zodiac signs cause discord between brides and grooms

In some households, the mother-in-law is the glue that holds the household together. They bring their son and daughter-in-law closer together using their own experience of a long and enduring marriage. But in other homes, the mother-in-law isn’t always hoping for bliss. So, today, we look at individuals of a few zodiac signs who as mother-in-laws have a low-key tendency to cause discord between the bride and groom.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius women can be catty when they feel insecure. So, if a Sagittarius mother-in-law is causing strike between her son and daughter-in-law, give her some love and watch the toxic behavior melt away. If ignored, her behavior would get worse as she would enjoy the tension between her son and their spouse.

Capricorn

While Capricorns are not openly aggressive, they would not intervene even if their help could end the spat between the bride and groom. These mother-in-laws secretly enjoy the arguments and report every conversation from the fight to their relatives with great enthusiasm.

Pisces

Right from passive aggressive tendencies to hours of sulking, Pisces does it best. On the plus side, this is usually a very calm zodiac sign. Pisces do not cause trouble unless they are provoked. So, if your Piscean mother-in-law is making trouble for you, then she’s probably felt slighted by you recently.

Leo

Leo mothers love all the attention from their babies. So, if your Leo mother-in-law sees her son spending a lot of quality time with you, she’s probably jealous. In such cases some Leos causing misunderstandings between the bride and groom so that they feel disconnected from each other. This in turn makes the mom more connected to her offspring.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Perfect first date ideas to woo a Virgo partner