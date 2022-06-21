From Pisces to Leo: Zodiac signs that struggle with setting boundaries

In any relationship, it's critical to establish appropriate limits. Setting boundaries is beneficial to both you and those around you. It allows you to maintain control over your life and decreases your chances of being manipulated, hurt, or wounded by others' acts. People will alter their behaviour if you are explicit about your boundaries. They will then recognize your limits and know what you are and aren't Ok about. Some people, on the other hand, find it difficult to set boundaries. They may feel bad about drawing a line and are worried of offending someone's feelings. They are also afraid of being despised or rejected if they set boundaries.

Here, we bring you 4 zodiac signs who struggle bad with setting boundaries.

1. Pisces

People born under the sign of Pisces are known for being among the most sympathetic of the zodiac signs, and they will go to great lengths to secure the happiness of people around them, sometimes to the point of forgetting about themselves. They don't want to burden people with their troubles, so if someone they care about violates a boundary they've established, they're likely to overlook it, even if it hurts them.

2. Cancer

Cancer truly wants to provide the best for their loved ones and do not want to disappoint or let them down. It can result to them making promises they can't keep or breaking boundaries they've set for themselves in order to placate others. Cancers do this because they are afraid of losing their relationships.

3. Gemini

Because Gemini is an Air sign, they want everything out of life, which means that, due to their competitive mentality, they will say yes to a lot of things regardless of how viable they are. Despite their drive to appear always set for everything, they are prone to burnout, which can lead to a progressive loss of self-awareness.

4. Leo

Leos want to live their lives loudly and have no qualms about airing their problems in public or engaging in quarrels, but this can make it difficult for them to establish boundaries with others about how far they should go. If they are deeply in love with someone, on the other hand, boundaries become pliable in order to keep the other person happy.

Boundaries are necessary for building strong and healthy relationships, but they may also be destructive to oneself if they are pushed too far. People with no limits find it difficult not only to say no, but also to say no to everything they are asked to do. You allow yourself to be manipulated by others if you don't set personal limits.

