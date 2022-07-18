Pisces to Libra: These Zodiac signs try to change their partners for bizarre reasons

While on the surface, some zodiac signs may seem straightforward, friendly and uncomplicated, there is more to these signs than meets the eye. It is said that still waters run deep and truly, the personalities of the following star signs have a multitude of layers for they seek to not only manipulate their lovers, but also wish to alter their personality in minute ways. Take a look at who they are-

Libra

Quite plainly put, a lot of Librans are major foodies. Even in adulthood, they dream of relishing the homemade treats that they’ve grown up eating, so in the instance that they wed a spouse who doesn’t pamper them with homemade delicacies, they wheedle them and beseech them to take to the culinary arts so the foodie heart of a Libra shall forever be satiated. Among all the signs who do try to change their partners, Libra’s attempt comes from the least malevolent space.

Capricorn

This star sign has a great appetite for life and also enjoys conducting unusual experiments in their own time. More often than not, their unsuspecting partner is the one they try their tricks with. The cunning Capricorn is forever intrigued by relationship and family dynamics. Perhaps this is what prompts them to try positive reinforcement in an effort to get their partners to change and be more open to suggestion.

Pisces

This zodiac sign tends to influence their mate in the most generous of ways. Pisces has a high emotional quotient and when they date a boyfriend or girlfriend, they may find that they lack their own degree of empathy. They then set out to alter the way their mate sees life and people around them. Pisces is the only zodiac sign who selflessly makes a positive change in their partner.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

