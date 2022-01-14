Pisces Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people with this zodiac sign

Ruled by mystical Neptune and Jupiter, Pisces are known for being empathetic and generous. Being a water sign, they are known for having strong feelings and sometimes being namby-pamby. Their sign symbolizes two fishes swimming in opposite directions, which also portrays their constant divided attention between imagination and reality. A mutable sign, Pisces effortlessly adopts to its surroundings.

To know more about these water signs, check out these 5-character traits which might give you an insight into a typical Pisces personality.

1. They are creative

Known for practically living in their own fantasy world, Pisces are highly creative souls. They tend to express their creativity in their everyday lives. One can expect them to be experimental with their clothing, fashion style and also their career choices. Their way of art and style communicates their feelings and thoughts in a unique way to the world.

2. They follow their instincts

Pisces have strong instincts which help them to guard themselves whenever needed. They pick up on vibes and subtle clues in the room which might go unnoticed by others. Their type of intuition combines internal knowing and collective experiences and insights.

3. They have a big heart

Pisces are deeply in touch with their emotions. They empathise with others and tend to take on others’ feelings and problems on their shoulders. If they know something is bothering you, they’ll go to an extent by exhausting all the options to offer help to you and make you feel comfortable.

4. They are generous

Pisces have an incredibly giving and generous nature. They’ll never be able to turn someone away who needs love and friendship. Their generosity often takes the form of empathy. Even if they have a million things to be taken care of on their plate, they’ll make sure they are there to give you a hand.

5. They are emotional

Pisces people are known for being emotionally sensitive and emotionally aware. Although being in tune with their emotions can help them to relate to people around them, sometimes this can even let them get over being emotional and moody. Once they have gotten into a negative mood, it can take a long time for them to get back to feeling happy.

Pisces are true to their feelings. They are incredibly comforting friends who always seem to know just what to say to make someone feel better.

