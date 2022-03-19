From Pisces to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs Libra is most likely to marry

Libra is a sign of the zodiac that values harmony, tranquility, and beauty above all else. Libras, the zodiac's social butterfly, make friends quickly and seem to attract a slew of lovers without even trying. They like symbiotic relationships with stylish companions. While the most essential element in a relationship for Libra is that there is harmony and healthy collaboration, they also care about how their relationship looks on the outside.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that Libra is most likely to marry.

1. Pisces

The romantic Water sign will continue to attract and inspire Libra. Both Pisces and Libra have strong ties to Venus, the planet of love, and are true romantics at heart. Venus is exalted in Pisces and dominates Libra. They're two sensuous, creative, and loving people that are a zodiac match made in heaven. Their marriage can endure as long as they stay grounded and communicate any concerns.

2. Gemini

Libra will be drawn in by their fellow air sign right away. Gemini is the only sign that can match Libra's charm and intelligence, and they'll have no issue sweeping Libra off her feet. Gemini is a fun, intellectual, funny, and ultimately seductive sign for Libra. These two have a tendency for forming long-term relationships.

3. Leo

Together, Leo and Libra form a passionate, sensual and intriguing partnership. Their love compatibility is strong because they share enough similarities to foster mutual understanding while yet having enough differences to keep their relationship exciting and multi-faceted. They both have captivating personalities and unmistakable charisma and are both comfortable enough in their own skin to not be concerned about the other stealing their thunder.

4. Sagittarius

Libra and Sagittarius are an excellent fit for each other. Despite their differences, they get along quite well and have a great deal of fun together. At the end of the day, both signs want a peaceful, considerate relationship that will enrich their human experience.

Marriages in the sign of Libra are all about balance and giving and taking from both partners. They are the most charming of all the zodiacs.

