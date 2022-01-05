Pisces to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who hate spooky things

There are two types of people. One who loves spooky things and the other who hates them. There’s nothing in between. So, if horror movies, ghosts, and spooky stories make run far away from them, you are, of course, the latter.

While this doesn’t necessarily imply that you aren’t courageous, it does mean you are not a fan of spooky things, or to be precise, you are a hater of it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who hate spooky things, according to astrology.

Pisces

Anything and everything that includes blood, ghosts and jump scares are a big no for a Pisces. They are extremely weak-hearted people who couldn’t see violence, be it in any form. They are peace lovers and prefer to avoid situations that may suggest otherwise. This is why they hate spooky things from the core of their heart.

Leo

These attention-seekers have a strong dislike towards spooky things. They are believers of prevention is better than cure and this is why you will never see them exploring haunted places or watching horror movies. Ghost stories give them nightmares and they prefer to avoid such talks. They are otherwise courageous people but handling spooky things is not their cup of tea.

Virgo

Virgos can be termed as cowards when it comes to dealing with spooky things. They will be the first ones to leave the room if you begin to narrate a story involving ghosts and supernatural things. Be it from their past experiences or a result of their imagination, they are extremely scared of haunted things and hate them to a great extent.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius also hates spooky things. Haunted movies never attract their attention and they would prefer lying in bed all day rather than watching a horror movie. For them, it’s all about their mental peace which spooky things, of course, can never give. Hence, they prefer to stay away from things that may send chills down their spine.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

