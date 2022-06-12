Pisces to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who ruin their ex-lover’s future relationships

Not every relationship ends amicably and there are some zodiac signs who cannot come to terms with this fact. They activities seek out to ruin their ex’s chances at finding new love in their life hoping that they will get back together with them. These star signs have a tendency to develop an unhealthy attachment to their past love. Some of these zodiac signs cannot help but ruin their ex-lover’s future relationships. Take a look at who they are-

Scorpio

A lot of people cannot come to terms with the fact that their current spouse or partner has a sordid past when it comes to secret love affairs. And Scorpios use this as a way to lash out at their ex. This water sign may threaten to reveal the details and intimate aspects of their love affair to their ex’s new lover or spouse.

Pisces

It can be hard for a Pisces to stay in the present and move on from a past relationship. They tend to carry the hurt they feel for a long time and cannot accept that their ex has moved on. However, this is something that simply must done as a healthy step after breaking up. When they’re hurting, Pisces tends to verbally abuse their ex or write hateful emails when they lash out.

Sagittarius

When this fire sign suspects that their partner may break it off with them, they are the ones who opt to end the relationship themselves rather than being dumped. As a result, they often have unresolved feelings for their ex because they have chosen to disconnect from the relationship prematurely. So, they cling to their lovers even after the break up and threaten to ruin their future relationships.

Cancer

A Cancer can be clingy and have trouble disconnecting from a past relationship. When they see their ex-partner moving on with new people, they might try to reach out to the new lover and dissuade them from dating their ex. They may reveal the extent of their present feelings with the new lover hoping that they would take pity and end the relationship so Cancer can get back with their ex.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

