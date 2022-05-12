Pisces to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who use other men to get out of a bad relationship

Everyone who has been in love can attest that the path you take to get out of a relationship is often much harder than the one you took while stepping into a relationship together. This is mainly because not every breakup is mutually initiated and more often than not, it is one person who seeks to end the union. There are some star signs who don’t have the heart to dump someone and report to using a new love to extricate themselves from a bad relationship.

So, today we look at some zodiac signs who use other men to get out of their existing relationship when it gets toxic.

Leo

If it were up to Leos, they would spend every moment in ecstasy and bliss. These individuals hate uncomfortable conversations like breakups and the pain that comes right after. When stuck in a bad relationship, they would spend lots of time with other male friends who they have a crush on and even indulge in downright emotional infidelity until they move on to another relationship.

Pisces

Few signs are as ruled by their emotions as a Pisces is, so when they find themselves in love with an abusive partner, they cannot disengage instantly. They then use their feelings to get out of the toxic relationship by simply trying to get attached to another individual while in the same relationship. While the obvious thing would be to breakup the toxic love, they cheat to move on so they aren’t heartbroken.

Cancer

A Cancerian is one of the only clingy signs of the zodiac. Their love and adoration of their mate knows no bounds, so be it verbal or physical abuse; they would still cling to their lover despite their toxic tendencies. In order to force themselves to get over their boyfriend, they rely on someone else who has expressed feelings for them in the past.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius believes in always keeping their options open, so some of them often flirt with multiple people despite being in a relationship. When they wish to move on, some Sagittarians get even closer to someone outside their relationship. This isn’t an attractive trait and can lead to pain and heartbreak for the other individual who may feel used by a Sagittarius who was simply trying to move on.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

