From Pisces to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiacs who make best brothers

For there is no friend like a brother in calm or stormy weather; to cheer you in the long journey, to find you if you get lost, to lift you if you fall and to strengthen you while you stand. Even though they are annoying to their siblings, they will love them to death. They both know the true meaning of a ‘love-hate’ relationship. No matter what, a brother is always there for you and you can’t help but love him.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who make the best brothers of all.

1. Pisces

They are natural- nurturers who love and care for their siblings with all their heart. They cherish you as a sibling, value your existence in their lives and understand that they were lucky enough to come across you. If you ever have a need, your Pisces brother will be the first person you call.

2. Taurus

Having a Taurus brother is a serious business. If you seem to have a badass in your corner, they’ll stand up and fight for you at any time. Nothing can actually sway them from supporting you. A Taurus brother is a reliable bull who’ll always have your back. They might get a bit stubborn over arguments, but at the end, they’ll prioritize their siblings over the world.

3. Libra

Libra's loving, caring and perfectly balanced nature makes him one of the best brothers of all the zodiac signs. No matter how much you end up getting into a clash with your sibling, you’ll end up forgiving and sharing. Their charm, wit, and humour make them a joy to be around. Having them as a sibling is a never-ending source of laughter.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius are always fun to be with and so as it is the same when they are with their own flesh and blood. A Sag brother is someone your sibling will look up to. He can be protective to his younger sisters without being obvious. Sagittarius brothers are full of energy and always ready to go on a family adventure.

A sibling relationship is no doubt one of the most, if not the most enduring relationship of your life. There’s no undermining fact that brothers can be annoying but they are the sweetest and the most loveable monsters that you can’t live without!

