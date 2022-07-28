From Pisces to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Arjun Kapoor

Born on June 26, 1985, actor Arjun Kapoor belongs to the Cancer zodiac sign. He made his acting debut in the 2012 action romance Ishaqzaade. He then starred in a number of cinematic masterpieces, succeeding in his career exactly like a typical Cancerian. When they step into a professional career, they frequently give it their all, working tirelessly to accomplish their objectives and inspiring everyone around them to do the same. When in a relationship, Cancer acts with compassion in mind and from the heart because they are the zodiac sign that is the most sensitive. They are the most sensitive lovers of the zodiac. In general, kindred water and earth signs are the most suited for relationships with Cancer since they understand the emotional language that this sign communicates.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs that are the most compatible with Arjun Kapoor in a relationship.

1. Pisces

They have a highly distinctive connection because Pisces and Cancer are both impulsive signs. Since they are both water signs, they have a lot in common romantically and interpersonally. Cancer enjoys taking control of a relationship and is possessive of people who are close to them. Whatever the circumstance, they will likely both have the patience and mutual trust necessary for their relationship to succeed.

2. Taurus

Taurus and Cancer get along quite well. Taurus values stability and reliability in partners, and Cancer is unquestionably a devoted and committed mate. Taurus encourages Cancer to open up more easily because it is a fixed earth sign. Most of the time, none of them feels the need to cheat on their partner because they all share the same priorities: respect, love, and home.

3. Virgo

The Cancer-Virgo partnership can be dedicated, passionate, and romantic in relationships. Cancer works hard to demonstrate its appreciation for Virgo's dedication through daily nurture. The compassionate environment that is established between them causes Virgo to start feeling safe. The goal is to strike a balance between emotion and reason. They both aspire to have a strong foundation for a relationship that endures.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio will always feel loved and cared for by Cancer, while Cancer will always feel secure and sound by Scorpio. These two are truly committed to one another for the long term, despite the usual ebbs and flows. Because both Scorpio and Cancer are water signs, they complement each other effectively when together. They will get along well and easily because they both rely on one other for support. Throughout their romantic connection, they make care to treat each other with unique attention.

A Cancerian man like Arjun Kapoor can be won over by and sustained in love by the aforementioned zodiac signs.

Also Read: From Taurus to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Aditya Roy Kapur