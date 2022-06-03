Pisces to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs as parents who constantly compare their kids to others

Every couple develops their own parenting style when they have children they care for dearly. While some insist on being strict disciplinarians, others are more liberal and want to develop a strong friendship with their kids. However, there are some star signs who can’t help but continually compare their kids to other children while willing their offspring to do better and be better. Take a look at who they are-

Pisces

Some children grow up as the apple of their parent’s eyes, but though Pisces adore their offspring, they have high expectations from them. Many of their kids may grow up hearing about all the ways they disappointed their Piscean parent and how well other children their age are doing. This can be toxic for this parent-child relationship.

Scorpio

A Scorpio is the type of parent you wish to avoid at your kid’s school on report day for they’d always compare your kid’s exam results to their own ward and protest that their kid deserved better. They are their children’s strongest champions and also their harshest critics which makes for a complicated relationship.

Gemini

Gemini has an intense bond with their offspring for they see having a baby as a new lease on life. Many of them seek to fulfil all their unfulfilled childhood dreams through their kids. Be it excelling at a sporting event, playing the violin or even pursuing a certain career. They compare their children to their own situation and blame their children for acting like entitled and privileged beings.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius attempts to motivate their children in intriguing ways when they want them to dream bigger and achieve greater things. While the intent is often noble the means aren’t always justified for this parent would compare their child’s efforts to their classmates and demand that they work harder. They do not tolerate mistakes their children make and often teach them to dread failure.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

