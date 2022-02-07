From Pisces to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs that struggle with a break up in a relationship

No matter what the circumstances are, a relationship break-up can be hard. When a relationship ends, everyone feels differently. It's normal to feel sad, angry, or let down after a breakup; many people do! Relationships break-up for lots of reasons. Often, it’s no-one’s fault and nobody is to blame, instead – things just didn’t work out. You may not realise it, but your zodiac sign may have an impact on how you deal with the end of a relationship.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who find it hard to move on after a break up.

1. Pisces

Pisces invests their entire heart and soul into their relationships, making their partner the centre of their universe from the beginning. Because Pisces tends to become engrossed in their relationships, moving on may necessitate some alone time and self-reflection. Pisces prefers to live in their dreamy fantasy world, so when reality hits, it hits hard.

2. Taurus

Taurus is a fixed sign, and as a result, Taureans despise change: they tend to stay in relationships for too long, and they'll fight for a partnership until the bitter end. When the time comes to call it quits, that can take a heavy toll on them. It takes a long time for them to fall in love, and even longer to recover from a break-up.

3. Cancer

The Moon-ruled Cancer is a sensitive and moody sign that struggles to let go of the past. Cancerians have a lot to lose in every relationship they commit to. Because of their sensitive nature, they become overly attached to the person they're dating, and when the time comes to call it quits, they simply can't do so quietly.

4. Scorpio

When a Scorpio devotes themselves to their relationship, it becomes everything to them. If Scorpio feels wronged, resentment may fester and prevent them from moving forward. Scorpio needs to vent to a trusted advisor in order to move on in a healthy way, or their bitterness will become destructive.

If you've ever dealt with a person born under one of these signs, you'll understand why they acted the way they did when you two split up.

