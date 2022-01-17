From Pisces to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are big empaths

Empathy is the ability to emotionally understand what other people feel, see things from their point of view, and imagine yourself in their place. While people are generally pretty well-attuned to their own feelings and emotions, getting into someone else's head can be a bit more difficult. Amazingly, there are a few zodiacs who are real empaths, who connect to other’s emotions to that level where they can actually feel them by reliving the experiences internally.

Here are 4 most empathetic zodiac signs who can feel the emotions of others even more intensely.

1. Pisces

Pisces is considered as one of the most emotional sun signs. They can’t stop themselves from taking on the feelings of others. As a mutable water sign, sensing the surrounding energy, fields of people and places is as easy as breathing for them. While their presence tends to be calming and pleasant to others, they might as well land up crippling about the emotions that they do not need to carry and problems that they did not need to be a part of.

2. Cancer

Cancers are highly emotional, and their proclivity to ‘feel all the feelings’ means they are always able to relate to the emotions of others. They can read the energy of the room easily. Cancer has experienced it all. Because they are experts at reading thoughts and feelings, they can actually help you deal with heartbreak, anger issues, and even give you advice about highly strung partners.

3. Virgo

As a sign of service-based healing, Virgo will want to come up with cures and solutions as a way to care for the people they love and are close to. You can count on Virgo energy to help when things get rough and you need someone to rely on. They’ll go to great lengths to anticipate their loved one’s needs.

4. Scorpio

Even though Scorpio always keeps its guard up high, deep down there’s a real empath hidden who can not only relate to its own feelings, but the feelings of others as well. Scorpio recognises other people's emotions and vulnerabilities, which can cause them to become easily overwhelmed by the intensity of their own feelings as well as those of others.

It is indeed a blessing to have such wonderful souls around us especially when one is seeking for an emotional connection.

