Pisces to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to get bullied

Someone may be bullied for a variety of reasons. They range from personality differences to simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. People who are not very cognizant of social etiquette, who are far smarter and more productive than anyone else in the group, or people who are very shy, these people are most likely to get bullied either as a way for people to vent their distaste towards the person or as a way of being condescending and breaking the person’s morale.

The responsibility for bullying always falls on the bully's shoulders, and not the victim’s. Nonetheless, there are 4 zodiac signs who often become the target of bullies.

1. Pisces

Pisces is an empath: they are so sensitive to other people's emotions that they can't bear the thought of hurting someone else "just for fun." Pisceans are known for their emotional sensitivity, graciousness, and emotional awareness. When you bully Pisces, you will feel an overwhelming sense of passive-aggressiveness.

2. Cancer

People born under this star are often thought to be caring, sensitive, and protective but their tendency to repress their feelings and thoughts will surprise you when they experience strong mood swings and extreme anger. Their attention is not on themselves, but on others and their well-being. They are frequently taken for granted, and others frequently take credit for their work, and they end up getting bullied.

3. Libra

Libra is the one who will jump into the fray and try to get everyone to talk it out. Libra is a natural diplomat who is always trying to promote peace and justice. They’ll ensure that they deliver equal justice to everyone. Sometimes this works, while the other times Libra ends up being labelled as the bully's latest victim. They end up getting pushed around by others.

4. Scorpio

They are gentle and can get bullied easily but the problem with them is that their anger after that, turns into hurt. Scorpios are masters of holding grudges and are slow to forgive or forget. They don't like being duped or betrayed, so if it happens, they're likely to hold it against the perpetrator for the rest of their lives. If you're a traitor once, you're a traitor forever.

People may not always be vocal about being bullied. But if anybody is a victim, one must help the target to talk about it and tell the bully to stop.

