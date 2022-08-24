From Pisces to Scorpio: 4 zodiac signs who fail to heal from past relationships

The hardest aspect of the experience, and there is no set period of time for doing so, is healing after a breakup. Moving on could seem even tougher to you if you feel like your past is always around to remind you of things. It can become excruciatingly disheartening when their memories keep you awake at night. You might not be aware of it, but your zodiac sign may have an impact on how you handle a parting. People have varied personalities, so each sign approaches healing from previous relationships differently. Some people may find it simple to do so, while others may struggle.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who struggle and fail to heal from past relationships.

1. Pisces

Pisces never completely move on from their ex-partners. They will approach their past and make an effort to re-establish contact if they begin to feel guilty about their actions. They have a very tough time moving past their ex-partners because of their lofty aspirations. Letting go can necessitate being alone in space and introspection since Pisces appears to have lost themselves in their connections.

2. Cancer

Ruled by the Moon Cancer may be a very touchy and temperamental sign that struggles to let go of the past. They come across as devoted partners even if they keep their emotional side hidden from their relationships. It is therefore quite painful for them when their relationship ends. They would still adore their ex even if they were the ones who broke things off.

3. Leo

Whatever their outward appearance of confidence, Leos become clumsy and depressed when going through a breakup. These lions aren't hesitant to display their misery, making it an absolutely heart-breaking experience. They are genuinely hurting, and they need their close friends to support them as they recover. They become so devoted to their relationships that they find it difficult to let go.

4. Scorpio

They have strong enthusiasm for relationships. Therefore, when they make a commitment to someone, they envision a lifelong relationship. When things don't work out as they had hoped, they sulk and sink into a pit of despair and sorrow. They find it quite tough to let go. Scorpios' innate need for control is triggered by breakups, which can sometimes lead to these delicate water signs obsessing about their failed relationships.

Although most people encounter breakups, the aforementioned zodiac signs have a tough time moving on from previous relationships.

