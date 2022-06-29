A lot of individuals struggle to fit in at college and even feel out of place in their neighborhood. But their living space is one spot that makes them feel completely at home. So, it would be wise to deck up this safe haven with a bespoke set of colours that truly resonate with you based on your zodiac sign. From Pisces to Scorpio, learn which colours suit your home décor the best if you are a zodiac water sign.

Cancer

A Cancer’s many moods change with the phases of the moon, but the process can be emotionally exhausting for them as well as being confounding for their loved ones. To quell this mess of emotions, a soothing shade like Turquoise would be apt. Choose wallpapers themed on cool blue waves or a surf and turf theme for a Cancer’s room with this shade to thrill this sign. As they also feel deeply connected to water, this will appease their soul and delight them in equal measure.

Scorpio

The dark overlays of a Scorpio’s personality have them plotting vengeance, obsessing over their ex, and working hard in the office all at once. Their ability to multitask is unparalleled, so a colour like Prussian Blue would best match their personality for they would be averse to brighter and lighter colours. Choose a midnight blue wall colour, Prussian blue bedsheets or curtains to pacify this unforgiving water sign.

Pisces

A compulsive overthinker, Pisces is a water sign who often experiences a complex flux of emotions. Their sensitive nature makes them particularly prone to empathy so they feel blue when worrying about the issues their loved ones face. Black is the colour of nothingness, which is precisely why the shade of Squid ink black would be ideal for this flustered water sign. A faux leather love seat, a pouffe or a blacked winged armchair can be added to their boudoir.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

