Pisces Season will be the WORST time for these zodiac signs; Check it out

As all the Pisceans rejoice because their time has come, we all need to be ready to deal with an emotionally chaotic time and with the retrograde, this Pisces season can be the worst possible time for some zodiac signs.

February 19, 2020, marks the beginning of the Pisces season. This means we transit into the Pisces season, which marks the birth of all the people from this zodiac sign. This time can be very tough for some people mostly because it is a time when your emotions are all over the place. Pisces season can be challenging for everybody but for some people, it's a lot tougher. This time, this water sign's season is much more difficult because of the other changes that will happen. Pisces season is accompanied by Mercury retrograde and along with this and the craziness of the emotional season coming our way, everything will be tough and we need to brace ourselves. For some zodiac signs, this season might just be the worst possible time and they surely need to know what is coming their way and prep themselves. So, if you're wondering which signs are going to have a bad time this Pisces season here's a list.

1. Aries

This season can make an Aries feel very unmotivated, lazy and lethargic. It can be a very chaotic time because, with all the retrograde changes and an Aries' lack of patience, everything becomes a lot tougher. However, remember that this is nothing that you can't handle. Aries are known to be fearless and they just need to go with the flow if they want to handle things right.

2. Leo

This season will be a time when people from this sign begin understanding their intimacy needs and start reflecting on them. It's best to stop running away from your feelings because this Pisces season will make it nearly impossible to do that. Leos will find it difficult to let go and we suggest, let the universe take control. Let go of the control and just go with the flow and trust that the world has your back.

3. Sagittarius

This Pisces season is all about your home, family and emotions. This season will give you an opportunity to understand your relationships and assess them and even reflect upon them. This may help you figure out your emotions with all your close relatives, relationships and things might even be a little negative. We know it won't be easy but, you need to buckle up and be true to yourself and those around you when it comes to your emotions.

