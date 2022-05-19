Pisces to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who fake niceties rather than show their true colours

Some people believe in being straightforward and brutally honest to your face. Their hearts rarely hold a secret they would not share. However, life isn’t always lived without tact and there are times when diplomacy is valued. This is precisely why some star signs adore being pleasant and come across as agreeable folks. But reality may not always be what it seems. So, right from Pisces to Taurus, take a look at zodiac signs who fake niceties rather than show their true colours.

Pisces

The manner in which a Pisces converses makes their true thoughts a mystery. They like to be sociable and likeable, so they come across as individuals who would like you a great deal. But their ability to fake niceties leaves the question on whether they are putting on an act. At the core, they are often people who are hard to please and extremely picky.

Virgo

Always an impeccable host, a Virgo seeks to be at the top of the social ladder. They can sweet talk most people into doing anything they please as they can be manipulative at times. Due to their secretive nature, it is not always clear what their motives are. They fake niceties to appear amiable, rather than display their real feelings.

Taurus

This earth sign is one who is tremendously conscientious about how they treat others. As this sign is extremely polite, they would rather conceal their opinions than hurt someone by airing them. However, due to this fact, it is rather difficult to gauge how they truly feel about someone. Their true colours remain concealed as well.

Capricorn

You can rely on Capricorn to always know the right from wrong, however, when slighted, they often misuse their knowledge of human nature to seek revenge. They would be the friends who say nice things to your face, but do not shy away from backstabbing you if they need to get back at you for something you did that wronged them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

