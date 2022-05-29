Pisces to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who hide their true colours just to marry a rich spouse

When you set your sights on a potential soulmate, you probably hope that they would be a lot of things for you. While most people crave the presence of an earnest and sincere partner, there are others who covet affluence above anything else in a mate. They would then change any aspect of themselves to convince their rich partner to wed them. From Pisces to Taurus, take a look at Zodiac signs who hide their true colours just to marry a rich spouse.

Pisces

A Pisces can often feel like a butterfly and in their personal life they too have flittering interests that do change over time. Nevertheless, their goal is to have a comfortable lifestyle and they have been known to change aspects of their personality for short periods to woo a potential match. A rich spouse and material wealth is important to this water sign.

Taurus

It is not that Taureans are inherently bad people, but sometimes financial wealth matters so much to the bull that they gloss over unsavory aspects of their prior to tying the knot. They hope to make the most affluent match and enjoy life with a spouse who brings familial wealth to the table.

Virgo

Social status in life is of great consequence to a Virgo as they like to be known as the elite among their friends and acquaintances. Money matters a great deal on this mission and hence, they marry to add to their own income. Some Virgos can hide their critical nature and appear sweet as sugar when you have a Rishta meeting with them.

Scorpio

Even their closest friends will tell you that it is impossible to discern what truly goes on in a Scorpio’s mind. However, this water sign has a tendency to benefit from love relationships. Marriage is no different for they tend to hold affluence in high regard when weighing whether or not someone is a suitable spouse for them. Once they make up their minds, they would say anything including fibs to seal the deal.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

