Pisces to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who secretly have debt their spouse doesn't know about

There are some things that you must always be truthful about in a marriage such as fidelity, ill health or ailments (if any), and the amount of debt you have personally accumulated. This is because the couple generally has joint finances in a marriage, so you may be pleased about your cushy nest egg, yet unaware that your husband has a mountain of debt he’s being tight-lipped about. So, today, we take a look at 4 zodiac signs who secretly have debt their spouse doesn't know about.

Taurus

Taurus are huge spenders who never believe that they have as many clothes as they need. They also detest to step outside of home without acing their style game. But panache and a fashion forward wardrobe comes at a cost. So, people ruled by this zodiac signs tend to have debt they are hiding for they fear the wrath of their spouses.

Pisces

It is often understated how big of a food and wine fan a Pisces truly is. These individuals love their booze and truly indulge by spending ludicrous sums of money on gourmet food bills. Their grocery bills itself can sometimes feed their neighbourhood for a week. They are secretly ashamed of their spending tendencies so they conceal their debt.

Capricorn

A Capricorn is an individual who is usually very tech savvy and tends to flaunt the latest gadgets that have just hit the shelves in the markets. However, their brand conscious nature ensures they spend more than their salary on new phones, smart watches, tablets and electronics. Many of them use credit cards their spouse doesn’t know about for these purchases to avoid being rebuked.

Libra

A Libra is an emotional spender, as an air sign, they do not experience emotional highs and lows as intensely as water signs. But they are in touch with their feelings and prone to impulse purchases with a shocking frequency. They like to conceal the things they perceive as their flaws, so they are secretive about their retail debt.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

