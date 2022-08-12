Pisces to Taurus, Men of these zodiac signs have lengthy skin and haircare routines

Gone are the days when anyone used a single product to lather up their hair, wash their face and also cleanse their bodies. Women today indulge in a 7-step skin care routine and often do this several times a week along with having a separate regimen for night time as well as day skin and hair care steps. Well, it appears men are not far behind; from Pisces to Taurus, take a look at men of zodiac signs who take great pride in their lengthy skin and haircare routines.

Pisces

When it comes to their physical appearance, Pisces’ attitude is far from lackadaisical. They take special care to ensure that their nails are perfectly clean and trimmed and their aftershave is a mildly scented one. They always have the best cologne that their friends wish they could borrow and they have dedicated a few hours a day to personal grooming where they take good care of their skin and hair.

Gemini

Gemini values personality over appearance, but a fair few of them focus on always presenting their best self to others. This is even more true when Gemini dresses for work as they strongly believe that you do not get a second chance at making a great first impression. They have a wide range of skin care products right from toners and moisturizers to retinol and under eye creams. Some of them have a detailed beauty routine that you could learn a thing or two from!

Taurus

While a lot of other zodiac signs take personal grooming seriously to impress others; Taurus does this to practice self-care. These earth signs are benevolent, genial and in no haste to please their peers. They give themselves a healthy dose of self-love and invest in quality products for themselves. Some Taurus men take aging a bit too seriously and make sure to use serums to reduce fine lines and wrinkles with extra care.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

