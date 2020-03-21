Pisces, Taurus, Virgo: THESE zodiac signs find it very difficult to apologise

Some people find it very difficult to accept their fault and say sorry for it. Every zodiac sign has its own reasons for not apologising. While some have too much pride, the others feel vulnerable and that makes it very difficult for them to open up.

We all make mistakes and that's what makes them human. Making mistakes and not owning up to them is not right, this is why everyone needs to learn how to accept their mistake and carry the burden of it. But many of us feel the apologizing puts us in a vulnerable situation. When we apologise to someone, it makes us feel exposed and sometimes even weak. This is why it is very difficult for some people to accept their mistakes and apologise for them. Many times such people are also misunderstood and people feel that they're too proud or snobbish but the fact is that they've been in situations which made them the way they are. Owning your mistakes and apologising requires a lot of strength and sometimes it's just difficult to find the courage to accept your mistake and say sorry for it and then there are times that our pride comes in the way but the line between pride and proud is very thin and can often get blurry. This is usually something that is a part of our personality and often our zodiac signs play a big role in that. Here are zodiac signs who find it difficult to apologise.

1. Taurus

They're known to be headstrong and stubborn and when they have to accept their mistake it makes them feel like they're losing power and puts them in a vulnerable position. They don't like losing power and control and feel uncomfortable when they're exposed and this is why they find it difficult to apologise for their mistakes.

2. Aquarius

When they have to apologise for a mistake or error they feel unworthy or less than the other people and that is not a nice feeling. They're usually oblivious to their mistakes and faults and tend to emotionally detach themselves from the situation. They will find a way to resolve the problem and fix the situation without an apology.

3. Scorpio

They may seem like strong people but in reality, they're very emotional and sensitive. They try to hide that side from people but when they have to apologise it puts them in a vulnerable situation and makes them feel weak. They are scared that someone might take advantage of the moment or hurt them when they're not in control and that scares them enough. This is why they try to find other ways to get out of a situation without apologising.

4. Pisces

Apologising means accepting that it's your fault and that you are the bad guy which is something that a Piscean cannot handle very well. Apologising makes them feel terrible and makes them feel like a bad person and this is something that they cannot handle. That's probably why they try to go with the flow and let things work out on their own instead of apologising.

5. Virgo

They're perfectionists and tend to beat themselves up for their own mistakes but when they have to openly accept a mistake and apologise, things become difficult for them. They don't like highlighting their mistakes because it takes them a while to accept it and forgive themselves and then having to open up and put themselves out there is too much of a risk for them. They're the kind who are already feeling terrible about it without saying it out aloud and if they apologise, it'll just become even more difficult for them to forgive themselves.

