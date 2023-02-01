Pisces to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Prone to Micro-Cheating

Clearly, cheating would involve one partner having an ongoing affair behind the other's back. But what if you routinely spend time with someone you're particularly attracted to? Since they are dissatisfied with their current relationship and are looking for an emotional or physical connection with someone else, some zodiac signs are more inclined to engage in micro-cheating. Additionally, these zodiacs might engage in it out of a desire to flirt or a fear of commitment. And sometimes they may not even realize that their actions are considered "micro-cheating" as they may not see it as a big deal or have a different interpretation of what constitutes unfaithful.

1. Pisces

Although Pisceans are known for being sensitive and emotional, they may engage in micro-cheating if they are unhappy with their present relationship or if their partner lacks emotional intelligence. They are likely to knock on the door of someone outside their relationship to obtain the aspect they are lacking when they feel undervalued and unwanted. However, this does not imply that they feel less love for their partner; rather, at that time, they simply require that specific emotion that they are longing for.

2. Gemini

Due to their outgoing nature, Gemini folks love to meet new people outside of their romantic relationships as well. They enjoy social interaction; thus, it is not unusual that they would have found themselves in a situation where they were micro-cheating. Since they are more extroverted, they might also have more opportunities to network. Even a hidden online flirtation can be thrilling for them, and even when they are in a committed relationship, they like the rush of getting to know someone who can give them attention.

3. Libra

Libra is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of flirting and knows how to hide their romantic entanglement from their current partner. These people are supremely skilled at smoothing over social situations, avoiding potential conflict, evading responsibility, and covering up their wrongdoings outside of a relationship when they find themselves in a bind for talking to someone new. They don't seem to grow bored in their current relationship, but who doesn't want attention? They can fascinate anyone with their conversation and find themselves in a micro-cheating setting.

4. Aquarius

Although Aquarius doesn't often directly cheat, they are capable of sending flirtatious messages to a former lover or acquaintance for the thrill in their lives. They simply want to engage in healthy flirting and reminisce about the past with their ex-lovers. For many people, this would be considered emotional adultery. However, it is just a routine for them. They tend to be quite autonomous and unconventional. Therefore, they are likely to engage in micro-cheating out of a need for novelty and excitement.

Any type of cheating is a serious problem that may seriously damage a relationship and should be dealt with openly and honestly. The aforementioned zodiac signs that may have engaged in micro-cheating need to commit to changing their habit and realize how it affects their partner.