Pisces to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Frequent Bids for Attention Irk Their Partners

When two people are in a great relationship, they both look forward to spending time with one another at the end of a hard day. In fact, they will feel totally comfortable being themselves around the other person. But not every love story is a bed of roses because sometimes partners tend to get on each other’s nerves. There are boyfriends and girlfriends who may rely largely on one’s lover for a sense of validation. Indeed, people born under certain zodiac signs have a tendency to make frequent bids for attention which can irk their partners. They thrive when other people see them as deserving of their attention, and they adore being given lots of quality time by their bae. Take a look at who they are:

1. Cancer

Highlighting their own accomplishments and looking for approval is a form of compliment-fishing that is present in the nature of Cancer. Some Crabs may not even be aware of the attention-seeking actions they are engaging in. Moreover, while gaining attention, it frequently makes no difference to them whether it is positive or negative as long as it occurs. Those that actively seek validation do so in a variety of ways. They may frequently start a spat without a valid argument, merely to get their crush’s attention, however unfavorable that attention may be. They often indulge in embellishing and exaggerating events to win pity or admiration from their loved ones. This water sign is usually insecure, and they tend to feel more confident in themselves because of the attention they receive as a result of their actions.

2. Scorpio

Attention-seeking behavior is completely common for Scorpio teenagers, and even for most of them as adults. It strongly emphasizes their desire to be accepted and liked. And they feel they must first be seen if they want to be loved and appreciated! Yet, utilizing risky or improper acts to garner attention is not unusual for them. It all starts when Scorpio is being contentious to elicit a response. If they fail to gain their lover’s attention, then they would proceed to claim to be incapable of performing simple tasks in order to receive instruction and assistance from their bae. They often excel at treating partnerships as more exclusive than they actually are, which can irk their partner.

3. Pisces

This water sign seeks out attention from the opposite sex and particularly from those they find attractive. Pisces never shies from engaging in a cycle of passionate and unstable interactions with their lover in a relationship. They tend to dress provocatively or when they are not the center of attention. It's possible that they lack self-confidence or that they're hoping a loved one would catch on to their conduct and express concern for it. Some of them have abandonment issues deep down, and getting back the lost attention can seem like the only option to make Pisces feel balanced when they feel ignored by their mate.

4. Capricorn

Those who date a Capricorn know that they are sometimes stirring up drama in a bid for attention. Their lovers tend to expect exaggerated or dramatic emotions from this earth sign. This is mainly due to the Capricorn’s inflated feeling of their own significance and a fixation with dreams of greatness that can annoy their lover. Although such bids for attention are not necessarily wrong, they may hurt those around them. Furthermore, this star sign switches partners as frequently as they do their clothes. This does not imply that engaging in and having casual sex whenever they want and with whomever they want is immoral. Nonetheless, there are occasions when this sign uses intimacy as a way to gain attention from their lover.

One must understand that these star signs may not have been clingy at the start of the relationship. But even those who don't often engage in attention-seeking conduct can get compelled to do so by their inherent loneliness. It may be time to understand why they feel the need for attention. They could require more help from their loved ones or the assistance of a mental health specialist to overcome their desire for excessive adulation.

