Pisces to Cancer: Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Hesitant to Make the First Move

No matter how attracted they are to somebody, the natives of these zodiac signs refrain from making the first move on their love interest. They find it difficult to initiate unless they are sure how the other person feels about them. This often stems from a fear of rejection. These individuals are sensitive in nature and don’t feel comfortable exposing their vulnerable side. Take a look at who they are -

Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Hesitate to Take the Lead in Love

1. Pisces

Pisceans are known for being shy and introverted. They often rely on the other person to approach them. The natives of this water sign are delicate in nature. They are scared of being rejected and feeling hurt. They feel comfortable knowing they share mutual interests with the other person and their connection can lead to something much deeper.

2. Cancer

Cancers often struggle with trust issues and can only initiate conversations once they feel emotionally secure. Before initiating any sort of contact with their love interest, they prefer to assess the situation from different perspectives rather than acting at the spur of the moment. Their overanalyzing nature doesn’t allow them to act on impulse and take the lead.

3. Capricorn

Due to their reserved nature, Capricorns find it difficult to approach someone on a whim. Instead of trying to break the ice, Capricorns take their sweet time analyzing potential partners. They prefer long-term commitments built on emotional stability over flings. When they feel attracted to somebody, rather than taking the initiative, they give away subtle hints.

4. Virgo

Virgos like to take things slow. The natives of this earth sign don’t take the lead. Rather, they wait for the other person to confirm having interest in them. Due to their strive for perfection, they like to learn every detail about the other person to cultivate an unbreakable bond. They tend to overanalyze and think about every possible outcome in the book.

5. Taurus

Taureans deem it important to be compatible with their romantic partners. That is why they wait to make a move until they feel completely comfortable with the other person. They value stability and tend to be steadfast in their approach. They believe in forming a friendship first and then gradually turning it into a relationship. The natives of this earth sign stay grounded and fear acting on impulse and making things awkward.

These individuals often struggle with low self-esteem and lack the confidence to set things in motion. They value committed relationships and prefer taking time to build meaningful connections. They don’t want to approach someone when it’s difficult for them to fathom how the other person feels. Before jumping in, they like to analyze the situation from their love interest’s perspective and be completely sure.

