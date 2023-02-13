Pisces to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Known as the Biggest Enablers

Enablers are the people who have the courage to make a particular thing happen. Reaching the end of any task is the main motive of an enabler. People who come under this category are assorted into two types. The first ones are those who assist people around them in achieving their goals, like the coach who always helps you in scoring the best. The second kind consists of those who inspire or escalate harmful or self-destructive behavior -- think of it as a person who brings you your favorite junk food when you are on a healthy regime. Enablers have an active mindset, and are well aware of their path, but sometimes, they are just too tired to tackle the person they are enabling, continue to contraband, or applaud their ruthless actions.

1. Pisces

The water sign Pisces is known as the biggest enabler on the zodiacal wheel since they are born to provide beyond their limitations. Their thoughtful and considerate persona is willing to provide endless chances to others. They always stay hopeful, and for them, enabling is identical to supporting others. Though they entirely misread the situation, their pure intentions and their optimism toward the other person always make the addict take charge of their life.

2. Cancer

Cancerians can never let their near and dear ones alone during their time of suffering. They always come to the rescue and support them without expecting anything in return. Because of their protective and faithful demeanor, Cancer-born people turn out to be the finest enablers on the zodiacal wheel.

3. Libra

Librans are unwilling to witness their loved ones in pain. So most of the time, they enable to retain the existing condition or dodge conflict. They tend to deny the current situation and constantly reassure the person about problems to make them feel good about themselves.

4. Capricorn

People with this zodiac sign are quite witty, and they usually try to stop the destructive behavior of their near ones by supporting them financially. They sometimes even try to control them for their own sake, and assisting them money-wise gives them huge control. These enablers start getting panicky once something gets out of their wheelhouse.

You should certainly reach out to the aforementioned zodiac signs if you are looking for the paramount enablers. Make sure not to blindly follow the path they show.