Pisces to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Step into Relationships to Deal with Loneliness

Have you ever come across people who just can’t bear the loneliness? These beings always feel a deep hollow internally and need a companion to put such feelings at ease. For them, having a partner can fill their void and deal with their loneliness, so whenever they feel lonely they end up involving themselves in a love affair, no matter whether they are in love with that person or not. As per astrology, there are a few zodiac signs who feel dreadful by the idea of being alone and adore enmeshing themselves into love relationships to cover up their feelings of seclusion. Read to know more about such cosmic signs.

The water sign Pisces is known for its empathetic and mystical persona. These beings hold deep sentimental states and always need a person they can rely upon for their emotional needs. Because of their deep imaginative traits, they always make fake scenarios in their head due to which they are unable to survive in isolation. For them, having a partner with whom they can share their things is just the perfect way of skipping the feelings of seclusion.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio is yet another water sign who thinks it can survive through the waters of loneliness, but as soon as they witness other happy couples, the sensation of solitude makes them all shaky. Scorpio people are secretive and never really open up about their feelings to anyone. This keeps digging a hollow in their hearts, they end up stepping into relationships just to bid adieu to their loneliness.

3. Cancer

Recognized as the neediest and emotionally dependent sign on the zodiacal wheel, Cancerians require a confidant who can provide them with the utmost security. Their goofy vibes and untrue nature with themselves often make them weak and null and void from within, often landing them into a deep weave of unnecessary relationships.

4. Capricorn

The rush behind their career and goals contributes to their feelings of emptiness. By keeping themselves rigid and strict, these beings literally try to close their doors of heart, but they always need someone who can fill in their empty spaces during their free time, so they tangle themselves into commitment.

Some star signs can be panicky even with the thought of surviving alone without a partner. Their constant feeling of being left alone never let them feel safe; thus, they often end up in the laces of a relationship.