Pisces to Gemini: Zodiac signs that fall for their partner’s potential

Being in a relationship with the potential to grow into a more serious relationship yet having no real certainty that this will ultimately occur is known as falling in love with potential. When a person falls in love with their partner's potential, they don't accept them as they are; instead, they believe that changing their partner's habits will help them in the long run. They are imagining their companions to be something they want them to be, rather than embracing them for who they are. It's unfair and dishonest to enter a relationship with the expectation that you can change your lover. Check out these 4 zodiac signs that fall in love with the potential of their partner in a relationship.

Pisces Pisces typically fall in love impulsively without knowing their long-term implications due to a lack of insight. Pisces enjoy fantasizing and are constantly creating romantic, even Bollywood-esque scenarios in their heads with their partner when they aren't actually striving to make them come true. Even if their partner is not currently on the same page, they might want to make sure that there is an equal give and take in the relationship. Gemini Gemini want the liberty to do as they please and the room to be themselves. For this reason, they think that falling in love with someone will allow them to shape them into the person they want them to be. They might detect skills and talents that don't exist in their potential lover. They are ready to accept the challenge of modifying their prospective companion to suit their wants.

Libra Although Libras tend to fall in love readily, these romances are surprisingly brief. Although passionate, Libra does not fall in love with just anybody and is typically seduced by physical attractiveness. A superficial connection with no foundation or ability to last might well be encountered by Libra. Instead of being sincere or sticking up for what they believe in, they frequently care more about how others view them. Sagittarius Sagittarius deeply worries about how other people will perceive them and falls in love with their partner's potential. This might be the cause of their relationships' short lifespans. They tend to be drawn to people who can hold their attention for a little period of time through meaningful conversation, and they frequently aren't aware that they could be tricked into believing what they want to believe, even if it isn't true. The aforementioned zodiac signs need to let go of the need to change their partners for potential and refrain from making conditional choices.

ALSO READ: 11 Mistakes Pisces Women Tend to Make in Relationships

Here's The Truth About Gemini Man and Gemini Woman Compatibility

6 Ways to make a Libra miss you after breakup