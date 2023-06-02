Pisces to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Fiercely Protective of Their Family Secrets

People born under some star signs tend to be highly devoted and protective of the ones they love. So, they help their family members confide in them about mistakes they’ve made, potential scandals, and even indiscretions. In fact, revealing clandestine matters to them can also help people bond with these signs, as the trust loved ones place in them will make them glow with honor and pride. They go out of their way to make people feel at ease as they work through tough circumstances that they're not ready to make public yet. Merely silent support is what they offer their parents and other relatives while hearing them out patiently. The natives of these zodiac signs fiercely guard their family secrets even from their besties or spouse. Take a look at who they are:

1. Pisces

We've all had that one friend we could confide in with the most sensitive information. And this water sign is definitely that person. If you do decide to spill the beans to your favorite Pisces, you can expect a thoughtful, empathetic, and kind answer. They would never share any remarks made by loved ones, especially if the information pertains to their own family and has been communicated in secrecy. They lend a great listening ear and are also wonderful at concealing sensitive information about their mother or father’s finances. Pisces might be forgetful at times, which gives them an unusual advantage when it comes to maintaining secrets. Sometimes, a family member might request that their relationship with an estranged relative be kept private. In such cases, Pisces will agree to take this secret to their grave and not even spill the beans to their spouse.

2. Cancer

Sensitive conversations are essential components of any relationship. And vows of quiet may not be easily broken by the Crab. Cancers are at ease with isolation and independence and do not live on gossip like other people do. Thus, they rarely discuss business that isn't their own. In fact, the natives of this water sign are kind and incredibly loving to those they care about, going above and beyond to help their family and friends when they are sad. So, when their parents emphasize that they're interacting with them in confidence, Cancer assures them that they'll keep such things secret. If any of their relatives have been carrying a burden of debt that's been weighing heavy on their hearts, this intuitive sign is probably already aware of it. However, they won't press them for information if they're not ready to divulge it. They will simply offer to help them with it.

3. Aquarius

Aquarians are wonderful at keeping secrets! Aquarians have a grounding and down-to-earth presence that is very comforting to someone who is having a bad day. They are, however, a little more strategic in their gossip and tend to spill details about people’s dating life at work or with friends. However, they are the best people to trust when it comes to their own relatives. While they are not prone to pushing people for information, they can easily become a secret-keeper when their siblings are feeling overwhelmed with things. In fact, many Aquarians readily tend to carry a lot of their parents’ emotional burdens, such as details about secret adoptions, affairs, or even scandals. They would conceal these even from their spouse or close family friends.

4. Leo

Leos are comfortable with vulnerability and heart-to-heart conversations, so if you're searching for emotional support or an abundance of compassion, confide in them without any reservations. A Lion will unquestionably keep their family secrets close at heart without question. This sign values both giving and receiving. So as long as they are not emotionally hurt or betrayed by a family member, they will guard their indiscretions. Leos are good judges of character, so they undoubtedly have a pretty good idea of who among their closest friends can remain tight-lipped. Nevertheless, even if it may be useful to ask their coworker for advice on a personal matter, they would never wish to share profound facts about themselves or their family.

Before confiding in these star signs, you should check in with them and take time to see how they're doing before bringing your own troubles to the table. Their plate is likely full since they are guarding all the sensitive information about their family. So, it would be ideal if you could be their friend and give them the emotional care that they need to continue being a powerhouse of support for their parents.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

