Pisces to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Dream of Being Spirited Away to A Life of Luxury

Not everyone deals with stress by talking about their feelings. In fact, some star signs enjoy living in and spending a lot of time in their own little world when reality turns too harsh. When they are with themselves, they begin to daydream about their ideal lives where they are protected from the rigors of mundane life. These people are incredibly imaginative and thrive in exploring their various ideas mentally.

1. Pisces

Often when their reality feels too harsh, Pisceans seek comfort in their idle thoughts. They are the most prone to daydreaming of all the signs. These are imaginative, amorous, and creative individuals who like to think of a better tomorrow that they can manifest someday to live a life of luxury.

2. Virgo

Even though they are known as determined and meticulous earth signs, Virgos are creative individuals without a set amount of time to lose themselves in their fantasies. People with great talent and ambitious aspirations like Virgos also have a fantasy world that quickly diverts them from stressful situations in life.

3. Libra

When Libras daydream, they are always considering their idealized, prosperous existence. Librans will enter their fantasy world when they feel uneasy in the outside world. These individuals make every effort to stay away from disagreement and controversy. They, therefore, shelter under their imagination realms and think of nice and joyful things.

4. Leo

When Leo, the fire sign, daydreams, they are more likely to nod off during conversations. They inhabit their own imaginary universe and occasionally have no connection to reality. This is especially when their personal life is in turmoil. They like to believe they will be spirited away from all their worries to a place where they can revel in luxury.

Others may not experience situations where they need an escape from reality, but these daydreamers frequently envision a life where they have no responsibilities. They recurrently become lost in their fantasy world as a defense mechanism.