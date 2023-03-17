Pisces to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Give Their Friends the Best Intimacy Advice

Many people presume that intimacy refers merely to sexual connections. Yet, this is not always the case. Contrary to what most people believe, friendship, compassion, and a deep attachment with another person are all prerequisites for intimacy. After all, moments of passion bring couples to a stage where they are deeply concerned for one another. But sadly, due to the stigma around sex education and intimacy in general, several people hesitate to speak of hurdles they may be facing in bed. This is where some of the following star signs come to their rescue, as they offer their friends the best intimacy advice.

1. Taurus

Taurus is a very sensual individual who understands that emotional communication entails exchanging feelings and thoughts that both partners would be having during intimacy. They offer their close buddies some of the sauciest advice that helps their pals keep their partners hooked. The Bull personally loves other non-sexual forms of physical intimacy like kissing and hugs when it comes to their own relationships.

2. Cancer

Cancer is a moody star sign, and although they may or may not be in the mood, they are excellent advisors when it comes to sensual matters. They excel at helping their bestie out with advice regarding ways to initiate light physical contact at the start of a new relationship. For this water sign, their emotions, sex, and closeness are thoroughly intertwined.

3. Pisces

Pisceans wholly grasp that intimacy can help physical and emotional health, even without sexual activity. They excel in aiding their friends to preserve their paired connection by igniting a soul-stirring intimacy that touches each one’s heart. They believe that to be romantically intimate, most partners need to be loved and cared for.

4. Leo

Leo is the first pal who will explain to their friends how physical intimacy is spending time together when you're in the same place at the same time, such as on a date. But emotional intimacy is just as important when both partners must show their love and care for each other. After all, the Lion knows from experience that opening up to each other is a great way to start forging a strong physical connection.

So, the next time you crave some love tips, reach out to one of these star signs. They facilitate a conversation about one’s wishes, fetishes, and vulnerabilities, ensuring that intimacy is not a problem for most couples.

ALSO READ: Here's the Truth About Taurus Man And Taurus Woman Compatibility

Understanding the Compatibility Between a Cancer Man and a Sagittarius Woman

Advertisement

Understanding the Compatibility Between a Pisces Man And Aries Woman