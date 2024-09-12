Pisces to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Silently Support Family Members Through Scandals

People born under some star signs tend to be highly devoted and protective of the ones they love. So, they help their family members confide in them about mistakes they’ve made, potential scandals, and even indiscretions. In fact, the trust their loved ones place in them usually makes them glow with honor and pride.

Hence, they go out of their way to make their parents, siblings, and cousins feel at ease as they work through tough circumstances with determination. Silent support is what they offer their relatives while hearing them out patiently. Take a look at who they are:

Pisces

We've all had that one sibling or cousin we could confide in with the most sensitive information. And this water sign is definitely that person. If you do decide to spill the beans to your favorite Pisces, you can expect a thoughtful, empathetic, and kind answer. These Fish (the symbol of Pisces) would never betray your trust by sharing your secrets with others. This is especially true if the information pertains to their own family and has been communicated in the strictest confidence.

At the same time, they lend a great listening ear and are also wonderful at concealing sensitive details about their parent’s finances. What’s more, sometimes, a family member might request that their relationship with an estranged relative be kept private. In such cases, Pisces will agree to take this secret to their grave and not even spill the beans to their spouse.

Cancer

Cancers deem that sensitive conversations are essential components of any relationship. These water signs are kind and incredibly loving to those they care about, going above and beyond to help their family and friends when they are sad. So, when their parents emphasize that they're confiding with them in confidence, Cancer assures them that they'll keep such things secret.

If any of their relatives have been carrying a burden of debt that's been weighing heavy on their hearts, this intuitive sign is probably already aware of it. However, they won't press them for information if they're not ready to divulge it. They will simply offer to help them with it. Plus, they do not thrive on gossip, so they rarely discuss business that isn't their own.

Aquarius

Aquarians are wonderful at keeping secrets! Indeed, these air signs have a grounded and down-to-earth presence that is very comforting to someone who is having a bad day. They are the best people to trust when it comes to their relatives, and can also become secret-keepers when their siblings or grandparents are feeling overwhelmed with things.

In fact, many Aquarians readily tend to carry a lot of their parent’s emotional burdens, such as details about secret adoptions, affairs, or even scandals. They would conceal these even from their lover or close family friends.

Leo

Leos are comfortable with vulnerability and heart-to-heart conversations. So, when their relatives are searching for emotional support or an abundance of compassion, they confide in this fire sign without any reservations.

A Lion (the symbol of Leo) will unquestionably keep their family secrets close at heart without questioning. They can easily remain tight-lipped and would never wish to share news of a scandal when their family is involved in it.

Before confiding in these star signs, you should check in with them and take time to see how they're doing before bringing your own troubles to the table. Their plate is likely full since they are guarding all the sensitive information about their family. So, it would be ideal if you could give them the emotional care that they need to continue being a powerhouse of support.

