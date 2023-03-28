Pisces to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Incessantly Throw Major Tantrums in Their Relationship

We all know that we’re feeling the familiar flitter of new love when we start to wake up and fall asleep thinking about someone we care about. Usually, feelings may also cause you to physically desire them, inspire plans for the future, and arouse feelings of affection. But sometimes your lover may be far from perfect. From emotional blackmailing to giving the benefit of doubt to their partner – some folks can do anything to bring their lover under their thumb. They are a pro at turning their companion into a puppet for the sole motive of achieving their long list of requirements. They are most likely to be the domineering partner in their relationship who is unwilling to comprehend any sort of situation and vent their emotions by tossing candid and uncontrolled blow-ups. Here, take a look at such zodiac signs.

1. Pisces

Considering their ultra-sensitive personality traits, Pisces carry high probabilities of enmeshing themselves into emotional upheaval. Their profound thinking comes in handy with over-analysis of situations, and this is what gives them the tag of highest tantrum throwers on the zodiacal wheel. Though they crib and cry a lot, Pisceans hate when someone points out this childlike tendency. As they are restricted by their timid nature, they never speak about the feelings and sentiments that are bothering them. Instead, try to gain the sweet talk and attention of their partner by creating a huge drama. When they cause their lover’s emotional, psychological, or even bodily well-being to be in danger during a relationship, it can be poisonous. Fundamentally, any tantrum that makes Pisces’ lover feel worse over time rather than better might be toxic and it will eventually cull their love.

2. Leo

Affectionate only when they are in the limelight, people with this sun sign are kings and queens of crabbiness. All they want is to become the center of attention in the life of their partner, so they always abide by their mushy tantrums. Being unable to cooperate or understand the mental or emotional state of their partner, Leos always entangle their relationship with their over-dramatic propensities. They are not above gaslighting their mate, lying, and withholding facts from their lover. They believe relationships are about manipulation and they are often plainly wheedling their partner with tantrums. In the end, it will just cause Leo’s lover to have less affection and regard for them.

3. Virgo

Virgo spends too much time in their head exploring their perfectionist penchants which mostly takes a toll on their mental well-being. This, in turn, subconsciously creates a series of expectations in their head about their partner. A typical Virgo is highly stressed with their emotions and temper, thus throwing peevishness. Preaching a Virgo in such a situation is never a good idea. Instead of scraping the topic, let it be for some time. However, Virgo’s unproductive communication practices typically form strained relationships. Hoping to prevent dealing with relationship problems, they could avoid uncomfortable topics, acting as though the opposite person can read minds, not listening, getting upset, or refusing to collaborate.

4. Libra

This air sign tends to throw fancy fits even at the drop of a bonnet. They have an unbelievably delicate nature and find it challenging to process too many emotions. Their sentiments habitually flare up in the form of an obstinate brashness and grumpiness. People around them need to embrace a calm and receptive approach to calm them down. Many of their tantrums may be difficult to accept. But if a Libra continues to abuse, show a lack of trust, poor communication, and disregard, their partners may consider ending the relationship. As a matter of consequence, the relationship may be severely damaged to repair, despite Libra’s best efforts.

It could be tremendously challenging to be in a relationship with such personalities. To ease the threads of commitment, their boo must provide constant reassurance and acknowledgment to them from time to time. While tolerance helps you sustain such a relationship, it would be more prudent for you to convey to your mate that there are aspects of them that you don't like. But you will live with them anyway since you generally adore them. After all, wanting your partner to avoid their tantrums does not imply failure in your relationship.

