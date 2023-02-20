Pisces to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Great at Supporting Friends Through Heartbreaks

Trust, empathy, and support are the foundations of friendships, and supporting a friend during a breakup is a crucial part of that friendship. There are always times when you need someone to be there for you through your darkest moments. Some zodiacs also perfectly know what to say and how to lend you a shoulder throughout your difficult times. They are there to serve as a constant reminder of your value to the world and of how much better of a person you are without your partner.

1. Pisces

One of the most sympathetic and empathetic zodiac signs is Pisces. This understanding zodiac is always there to help you with words of wisdom throughout a breakup and comfort you with the best, no matter what you have gone through. They'll stay by your side and make an effort to understand you during your difficult times. They will undoubtedly assist you in moving past that phase and in helping you process your emotions.

2. Gemini

Geminis are those optimistic souls who will make sure you emerge from the gloomy stage by being fully active. They'll divert your attention and organize events and outings to keep their friends' minds off the split, which may be quite beneficial. While the person is going through a difficult period, helping with practical tasks like moving and going on excursions will help ease some of the pressure.

3. Cancer

Friendships are incredibly important to Cancerians, and they always support them through their toughest times. The finest thing this crab can do for you in your heartbreak is to provide comfort, support, and a shoulder to weep on. They'll make you excited to be single once more. This zodiac is skilled at simply being there to listen and accept the other person's feelings, which can be a great source of relief.

4. Scorpio

Nobody will resent your past as much as your Scorpio pal. They will do all in their power to keep you protected. They will be more upset by the split than you would be since they realize your worth. When you are going through a breakup, they will remind you to take good care of your physical and emotional health by eating well and getting enough sleep, which can be beneficial.

Everyone deals with breakups in their own way, so it's important to accept your friend's approach and follow their lead in terms of how they want to be supported. The friends of those with these zodiac signs will have a more positive outlook on the future.