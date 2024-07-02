Pisces to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Always Attracted to Darkness

Driven by curiosity and a bleeding heart, some star signs are endlessly intrigued by the hidden aspects of folks they meet and the things they encounter. In fact, their interest in the shadows of the psyche often compels them to befriend complex individuals. What’s more, is that these zodiacs may have experienced their share of darkness—be it personal trauma, loss of a loved one, or hardship. Therefore, they find solace and understanding in others who have walked similar paths.

So, whether they get acquainted with the grayer shades of life through literature, or via conversations with people, they simply seek to grow as individuals. This is why their attraction to darkness is not about morbid curiosity but finding kinship and solidarity with others. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Right from spending hours reading about Shakespeare’s tragic heroes to watching modern thriller movies with childhood buddies, Pisces does it all. In fact, these water signs like to discover stories that delve into murkier aspects of life. In their eyes, it is the best way to confront their fears and anxieties.

The moment Pisces individuals start to get an understanding of the world they live in, they like to push the boundaries of their experience to learn more. They even have a penchant for reading books, tuning in to melodies, or even art that explores themes of tragedy and the macabre due to their fascination with darkness. At the end of the day, these hobbies come from their desire for understanding and healing.

Advertisement

Read more about Pisces' Horoscope Here

As analytical souls, Virgos are curious about the darker, more hidden aspects of people. They are often drawn to uncovering and understanding the flaws and regrets of others, which is why they are attracted to darker personalities. Be it a friend in college, a peer they met in the office, or even a fellow commuter they came across on their way to work, Virgos open their hearts to people who may be suffering.

These benevolent souls wish to set off on a quest for meaning with their new acquaintances as a way to challenge themselves to grow. They believe that by understanding the deeper shades of life, they can gain clarity. Indeed, their compassionate nature makes them appreciate the complex journeys of other individuals. Virgos, then wish to heal them through the power of their friendship and kindness.

Read more about Virgo' Horoscope Here

Advertisement

From the time they’re teenagers, Capricorns seek to be inspired by the great minds of philosophers like Friedrich Nietzsche and existentialists like Jean-Paul Sartre. After all, these folks have argued that facing the darker truths of life is the best way to achieve true self-awareness. Hence, Capricorns are intrigued by themes such as mortality and suffering on the path toward authenticity.

At a deeper level, these Sea Goats (the symbol of Capricorn) also feel that life is filled with uncertainties, and confronting the darker aspects of existence can be enlightening. Therefore, they are drawn to what they don’t easily understand. They hope that when they encounter darkness in others, it will help them resonate with their hidden fears and desires. In this way, they can become better versions of themselves.

Read more about Capricorn' Horoscope Here

As water signs on the zodiac wheel, Scorpios are naturally empathetic and feel a strong urge to heal the pain of others. This empathy can lead them to seek out and connect with folks who experience inner turmoil. Perhaps this is why they choose to be teachers, student mentors, or even trained therapists who can guide others to a better tomorrow.

Advertisement

In fact, their desire to help and heal runs deep and drives Scorpios to engage with the darkness in others as a means of bringing light and resolution. Indeed, these Scorpions (the symbol of Scorpio) are drawn to the depth and resilience found in folks who have faced the death of a loved one or even financial loss to gain a more somber view of the world.

Read more about Scorpio' Horoscope Here

At their core, the aforementioned star signs know that life cannot always be sunshine and rainbows. So, they like to believe that by fearlessly accepting that both darkness and light can exist in people, they can open their hearts and become more compassionate souls.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Virgo to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Considered to Be the Luckiest with Money