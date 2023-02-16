Pisces to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Have an Eccentric Sense of Style

Most fashion-forward people would be discerning when picking out jewelry or choosing a pair of comfortable shoes to style their work wardrobe. But some signs go above and beyond to flaunt their personal style. They are not people-pleasers, so they enjoy playing around with their silhouette when picking an outfit. Additionally, they have a unique spot in their closet for a variety of eclectic items that would seem too eccentric to wear.

1. Pisces

Pisces have a strong affinity for all things vintage, and they are great at pulling them off gracefully. They adore nothing more than a classic ensemble, whether it be in maxi dresses or trench coats. However, they are not afraid to wear cheap outfits they have thrifted. And they can always pull off some cool and casual streetwear.

2. Virgo

Virgos radiate self-assurance. They value simplicity but appreciate eye-catching clothing and accessories. They are the ideal blend of a sophisticated man or woman and the boy or girl next door. They prioritize comfort, so shorts and tank tops are what they wear most often. A lot of the clothing in their closet has interesting and distinctive stories on how they were sourced.

3. Aquarius

These air signs are fashion-forward, artistic souls. Their closet is mostly filled with brightly colored jeans and basic t-shirts. They enjoy wearing striking accessories with gorgeous flowery scarves. They adore neon colors. They have a weakness for all colors, whether they are cooler tones or warmer ones. They pair up their work wardrobe with eclectic accessories to make it appear entirely different.

4. Gemini

This air sign has a creative intellect and a vivid imagination. Therefore, they never get bored and keep using wacky ways to ensure their attire is on point. They enjoy trying out different items to see what fits best. They hope to attract attention, which makes them feel powerful and wanted. They detest dressing like other friends or colleagues more than anything. They make offbeat fashion choices.

When it comes to individuality and personal preferences, each zodiac sign is unique. Hence, the aforementioned signs ensure to dress in eccentric ways to stand out from the crowd.